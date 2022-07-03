3 Reasons Logan Paul should wrestle The Miz at WWE SummerSlam and two he shouldn't

Logan Paul has officially signed with WWE. The shocking news broke on June 30th, and fans have been buzzing ever since. Paul has appeared on the company's programming several times in the past. Most notably, he was in a tag team match at WrestleMania 38, where he teamed up with The Miz to take on The Mysterios.

Whether loved or despised, Logan is one of the most popular stars in entertainment today. He currently has over 23 million followers on Instagram alone. He's also a renowned personality on Twitter with over six million followers.

Immediately upon signing a contract with the Stamford-based promotion, Logan called out his former ally, The Miz. The A-Lister fired back in his own way, mocking The Maverick on Twitter.

All the signs pointing to the two former teammates colliding at SummerSlam have raised essential questions. Should the two wrestle at SummerSlam? Why would a bout between the rivals make sense? What are the drawbacks to the two locking horns at the event?

Below are three reasons Logan Paul should wrestle The Miz at WWE SummerSlam and two he shouldn't.

#5. Should: The Miz has proven to be beatable

The Miz on RAW

The Miz is a great first significant opponent for a singles star. He is a former multi-time WWE Champion who also headlined WrestleMania in 2011. The A-Lister is one of the most successful stars in professional wrestling, with several notable accolades to his name.

Despite his success, the former WWE Champion isn't a major threat. He isn't as physically imposing as most on the roster and is known to be a sneaky coward. In kayfabe, he can be defeated. Fans watching know that a bout with The Miz isn't guaranteed to end with a victory, considering his win-loss record. Not knowing who may win is exciting for the audience.

In addition to fans being unable to predict who can win the bout, The Miz is great at losing. He can sell, but more importantly, losing doesn't hurt him. Due to his incredible mic work, even if the veteran loses a match, he can get his heat back the very next time he's given a microphone. As a result, he's the perfect opponent for Paul.

The Miz can make Logan look good and even potentially lose without damaging his character's credibility.

#4. Shouldn't: Logan may not be ready for a major singles match yet

The Mysterios and Logan Paul

At WrestleMania 38, Logan Paul teamed up with The Miz to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Fans went into the bout unsure of what to expect. While Rey Mysterio and The Miz are long-tenured veterans, the YouTube sensation was a wildcard heading into the contest.

Somehow, The Maverick proved to be a natural in his only match thus far and delivered on all fronts. The Miz has publicly praised Paul, saying he soaks knowledge like a sponge.

As good of a debut as it was, Paul is still relatively inexperienced. Meanwhile, SummerSlam is arguably the second-biggest wrestling show of the year. Having your first ever singles match on such a significant platform is an incredible challenge, and it may be too much too soon for The Maverick.

#3. Should: The Miz works well with celebrities

The Miz and Bad Bunny

The Miz is a star in professional wrestling, but he has had plenty of exposure away from the ring. He has been involved in around a dozen films during his career. The A-Lister has also competed on and hosted reality shows and game shows, including a stint on Dancing with the Stars.

The former WWE Champion is well versed with the celebrity and pro wrestling life. As a result, he seems to mesh well with celebrities who come into WWE. He has often interacted with RAW guest hosts over the past decade because he worked so well in the role. More recently, he had an incredible tag team match where Bad Bunny was one of the competitors.

Thus far, everything he has done with Logan Paul has worked. The two seem to have chemistry on screen. If The Miz can get a good match out of Logan, he really may be the ideal candidate to work with celebrities whenever they come into the fold.

#2. Shouldn't: Logan Paul may be hated by the WWE Universe

Logan Paul is a lot of things. He's a YouTuber, actor, and entrepreneur. Paul has one of the biggest podcasts in the world, along with a high-profile YouTube platform. He is a celebrity in every sense of the word. However, he may not be the most beloved public figure around.

The social media influencer has made some questionable decisions in the past and later apologized for the same. Today, Logan Paul has a much better reputation than he had previously, but there are those who still aren't fond of The Maverick.

He may not endear himself to the WWE Universe as professional wrestling fans often push back against celebrities coming into the business. A controversial one such as Logan Paul is even more likely to receive adverse reactions.

While The Miz gets a lot of heat, several fans have grown up watching him. The cocky YouTube sensation may not be able to get cheered over a former WWE Champion.

#1. Should: The story is already set up

The most obvious reason Logan Paul and The Miz should go at it at WWE SummerSlam is that they've already set the angle up. The story is ready to be further explored and potentially even completed.

Logan Paul and The Miz teamed up together at WrestleMania 38. While the pair weren't necessarily always on the same page, they were ultimately a solid unit. The pairing was so solid, in fact, that they defeated The Mysterios at the event. Unfortunately for Paul, The Miz laid out Logan after the match with the Skull Crushing Finale.

The Maverick declared he'd seek revenge on The Miz following the attack. Now, WWE is in the perfect situation to capitalize on that build. Logan has reason to want to fight The Miz. While they worked well as a tag team, a showdown between them feels inevitable.

The future may be bright for Logan Paul in WWE. For now, the jury is still unsure whether he should compete against The Miz at SummerSlam. Regardless of whether the bout takes place or not, all eyes will be on the infamous Paul brother.

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far