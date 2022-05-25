Sonya Deville's Sportskeeda interview: Beef with Alexa Bliss, Best general manager ever? LGBTQ Pride, & more

Sonya Deville is one of the top stars on Monday Night RAW. She has spent the bulk of the past few years as an on-screen WWE official but has recently returned to being an active WWE Superstar instead.

Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling recently interviewed the RAW Superstar. You can check it out in the video below:

In the interview, Deville touched on a number of topics ranging from her fashion, Pride, and WWE's involvement with it. She also spoke about her current rival, Alexa Bliss, and her pick for the best general manager of all time. Lastly, the star discussed being stripped of her powers as an on-screen official, a decision several fans have applauded in recent weeks.

Below are five things we learned from Sonya Deville's Sportskeeda interview.

#5. The RAW Superstar is unsure if the decision to dismiss her as a WWE official position will stick

The former official made an interesting comment concerning the company's decision to strip her of her powers. Deville noted that she was unsure if the role change would even stick moving forward:

"I was unjustly and wrongfully relieved of my duties as a WWE official, which, I'm still not sure if that decision should stick or will stick." (0:42-0:55)

Deville was relieved of her duties by WWE management weeks ago on Monday Night RAW. The news came from her former partner in management, Adam Pearce. She explained why being removed from the position was unjust:

"I just don't understand how it's corruption. I did nothing but give opportunities where opportunities were fit and where they weren't, I didn't give them," Sonya Deville said. "So, sorry that I wasn't a pushover and I didn't just allow the superstars to manipulate and persuade me in whatever they may want and need that day. I stayed true to myself and I made the decisions that I felt were just." (1:47-2:07)

Deville painted the picture that she was a just and fair leader, but many in WWE wouldn't agree. The WWE Universe would disagree with that notion as well.

#4. Sonya Deville believes she is the best general manager of all time

Sonya Deville and Kevin Patrick

The former WWE official made a bold proclamation. Without being prompted, the star expressed who she believes is the best WWE general manager of all time:

I think I'm the best WWE General Manager to ever step foot. Ever! And I think I did a great job of being fair-minded and just with everybody on the roster from top to bottom. I think I made calls that took courage and guts, for sure." (0:55 - 1:13)

Sonya blamed the poor opinion during her time as a WWE official on people being adverse to change while also being intimidated by a powerful woman:

"I think some people don't like change and don't like difference," continued Deville. "Sometimes, when you are in middle management and not a superstar, you can be easily intimidated or threatened by a strong, powerful woman that is a superstar and is meant to be a leader. So, that's all I'll say about that." (1:14 - 1:36)

Of course, that wasn't all Sonya said about the subject:

"I think I did a great job of managing both that and being an in-ring competitor. Honestly, if I wasn't me, I'd be envious of me," added Deville. (2:08-2:16)

Regardless of how one may feel about Sonya's time with authority in WWE, balancing being a part of management and an in-ring superstar will be a challenge, even for the very best.

#3. The 28-year-old explained why her suit game is on point

Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce

Whether fans love or hate Sonya, nobody can deny how well-dressed the former member of management can be. Deville can rock any outfit, but she mainly pulls off wearing a suit incredibly well. In fact, she is often called the best-dressed WWE Superstar.

When complimented on her wardrobe, this is what Sonya Deville had to say:

"Well, thank you! I always tell everyone it's all about the fit, it's all about the tailoring. I feel I do have an array of colors and patterns, but it's all about the fit. You got to get it tailored very slim and with women's suits, they're very hard to find. So I do have to get them custom-made. So yeah, lucky for me, they just fit right to me," said Sonya Deville. (2:42 to 3:01)

WWE has had some sharply dressed authority figures in the past, but few have had the professional suit game locked up quite like Sonya. Purchasing custom-made suits to make sure the fit was just perfect further shows her dedication to the role.

#2. Sonya feels insulted by Alexa Bliss

Sonya Deville and Alexa Bliss in action

Deville has had two televised singles matches since being relieved of her duties as an official. Both of those contests were against Alexa Bliss, who recently returned to the Red Brand. The former mixed martial artist lost both of those contests.

While touching on their first bout together, Sonya immediately had an excuse for coming up short against Little Miss Bliss.

"Alexa Bliss was I don't know where and comes back and thinks she can beat me," questioned Deville. "The first time, she got lucky because I was distracted; I was distraught. I just lost my job that I worked my butt off for the last year and a half, so she got lucky. She caught me off guard." (3:51-4:04)

The former Tough Enough contestant then explained why her second loss didn't count while also demonstrating her beef with Alexa Bliss:

"I won that match fair and square," claimed Deville. "So yeah, I have beef with Alexa Bliss because I've been sitting here busting my butt and I don't know where she's been. She comes back and thinks she can just take my spot? Try to put me on my heels? It's insulting." (4:27-4:39)

While Bliss hasn't been featured on WWE programming regularly in quite some time, the former multi-time WWE Women's Champion has made quite an impact since returning to TV. Sonya Deville doesn't seem pleased that Alexa's newfound momentum has been at her expense. The duo may collide again with the tense feelings expressed here, potentially at Hell in a Cell.

#1. WWE and Sonya Deville will have a float in the L.A. Pride Parade

The interview took a lighter tone when Sonya Deville began discussing Pride Month. The WWE Superstar has worked with GLAAD in the past and noted that she would be doing the same again:

"We are partnering with GLAAD again," said Deville. "We're going to do the GLAAD unboxing event that we always do, which is one of my favourite things to do. It's a bunch of cool, really big companies that partner with GLAAD each year to do rainbow-themed products. So, I'll be unboxing that and releasing that." (8:59 - 9:13)

She also gave Sportskeeda a scoop revealing that she and WWE will have a float during LA Pride along with Pride-exclusive merch:

"WWE - for the first time ever - will be partaking in the Los Angeles Pride Parade. I have my own float or vehicle, so I'll be out representing. I'm so excited! Hopefully, I'll see some of the WWE Universe out there. But we're really, really excited because, obviously, LA Pride is one of the biggest Pride parades. So, I think it's a really big deal that we'll be there representing. We're going to have some Pride-exclusive merch that I don't if I'm allowed to say yet, but I just did. We're going to have some big, cool things. I'm just really excited!" (9:14 - 9:54)

The young star had a lot to say in her interview with Kevin Kellam, but above all, one thing is certain - Sonya Deville plans to find her way back to the top, whether in the ring or in management.

Was Sonya Deville a corrupt official? We asked her this hard-hitting question in an exclusive.

Edited by Pratik Singh