5 Marriages between WWE stars that ended in divorce

WWE stars work together under the same roof throughout the year. From colleagues, they become friends and sometimes this bond takes a romantic turn, which leads to them taking vows of marriage. Many popular couples in WWE have met in the business and have been together since then. However, some failed to maintain their status as couples, leading to divorces.From Seth Rollins &amp; Becky Lynch to CM Punk &amp; AJ Lee, many superstars have exemplified themselves as power couples in the Stamford-based promotion. But there are names like Charlotte Flair &amp; Andrade who had to part ways after a certain period of time. Well, they are not the only ones. There are many such duos whose relationships crumbled with time.Let's discuss five marriages between WWE stars that ended in divorce:#5. Charlotte Flair and AndradeCharlotte Flair and former WWE star Andrade began dating in 2019. After making a lot of buzz among fans, the two got engaged in 2020 during the time of the pandemic. Their wedding took place on May 27, 2022, and was attended by close friends and family members, including Charlotte's father and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.After being together for two years, the couple filed for a divorce in June 2024. It was believed that the hectic schedule of being a pro wrestler was one of the reasons for the couple's separation. Well, the court finalized the divorce in October of the same year after things did not work out between them. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post#4. Randy Savage and Miss ElizabethRandy Savage and Miss Elizabeth were one of the most popular couples in professional wrestling. The two stars met in 1982 and quietly married in 1984 in Frankfort, Kentucky. After Savage joined the WWF in 1985, he made Elizabeth his on-screen partner for his storylines. It sparked various feuds and dramatic moments against the late great Hulk Hogan.Well, this only ended up in a bitter way as Elizabeth and Randy Savage divorced in 1992. While the real reason was kept private, it was believed that the demands of their wrestling careers and constant travel were some of the reasons. Despite being separated, the two stars worked together in WCW during the mid-1990s.#3. Drew McIntyre and former WWE star TiffanyDrew McIntyre was married to a former wrestler, Tiffany, from 2010 to 2011. The latter was a WWE star from 2008 to 2010, but she left the company to pursue her career in the independent circuit. McIntyre met Tiffany back in 2007 and started dating in the same year. The couple married each other in May 2010.However, the couple divorced in 2011 after being together for less than a year. Drew McIntyre went on to marry Kaitlyn Frohnapfel in 2016. Meanwhile, Tiffany retired from full-time wrestling in 2022, following which she started focusing on her acting career and family.#2. Stone Cold Steve Austin and DebraStone Cold Steve Austin met Debra in 1998 while working in WCW. When the two stars joined WWE later on, their bond took a romantic turn. It led to a close marriage between Austin and Debra on September 13 of the year 2000, in Las Vegas. They had pretty good on-screen chemistry, most prominently during The Texas Rattlesnake's heel run in 2001.However, by 2002, their wedding life became turbulent, leading to their divorce in February 2003. Following this, Stone Cold Steve Austin retired from pro wrestling in the same year. He then went on to marry his current wife, Kristin Feres, in 2009. Meanwhile, Debra left wrestling afterward before working in some small promotions in the following years.#1. Charlotte Flair and Thomas LatimerCharlotte Flair met Thomas Latimer in 2013. Both were striving to become top professional wrestlers in the business. At that time, Latimer was famously known as Bram for his work in the independent circuit and a brief stint with WWE from 2010 to 2012. After a short period of dating, they married each other in May of 2013 in a private ceremony attended by a few friends and family members.However, their marriage only lasted for two years due to some personal problems. In October 2015, Flair filed for divorce from Latimer, leading to their separation in November of the same year. In her 2017 memoir Second Nature, The Queen revealed that this divorce cast an emotional toll on her persona, leaving her vulnerable off-screen.