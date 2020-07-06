5 Married couples on WWE's main roster

A number of wrestlers are married to each other on WWE's main roster.

These couples have managed to survive all the recent WWE changes.

WWE's roster has been through several changes in recent months with many couples split by the recent talent cull. Back in April, WWE released several employees across the board in the company including backstage staff and officials, as part of cost-cutting measures due to COVID-19, and the dynamics of many relationships were changed.

Sarah Logan was released from her role on Monday Night RAW, which means that she was split from her husband Erik, who is one half of The Viking Raiders. Zack Ryder was released from the company whilst his fiancee Chelsea Green remains on WWE's payroll in NXT. Interestingly real-life married couple Mike and Maria Kanellis were released together.

Rusev was another star who was released and left his wife Lana behind on RAW. Despite all of these releases, some couples have managed to remain together on the main roster, here are the ones who have survived the cut.

#5. The Miz and Maryse

The Miz and Maryse have been WWE's 'IT Couple' for several years, but whilst Maryse has been away from WWE TV for prolonged periods of time over the past few years, she is still listed as an active talent.

Maryse recently gave birth to the couple's second child, Monroe Sky, but was able to return to the ring just four months after that, which allowed her to step into a feud with Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan.

The Miz is currently teaming with John Morrison on the SmackDown brand and is a former Tag Team Champion. There have been several hints that Maryse could be recalled to help her husband in his recent feuds, but as of yet, the former Divas Champion hasn't appeared on WWE TV in 2020.

At present, it appears that Maryse is concentrating on being a mother and promoting 'Miz and Mrs.', which continues to be a huge network hit.

