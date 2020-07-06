5 Married WWE Superstars who were in an on-screen relationship with another star

WWE has run a few romantic angles involving Superstars other than their own spouses signed to the company.

Such romantic angles and relationships have affected the Superstars' actual married lives.

WWE has run several on-screen relationships even though they were married to other Superstars

WWE has thrived in sports entertainment due to its ability to tell stories to perfection and get fans so engrossed into it that they are unable to differentiate between on-screen drama and reality at certain points.

Over the past several decades, we have seen WWE hire managers and valets for it’s biggest Superstars and several such angles have led to on-screen relationships as well.

Many such relationships have spilled over backstage too with the Superstars actually falling in love and getting married. At times WWE has penned its married Superstars to run on-screen relationships with other individuals.

While we have seen many storylines involving married WWE Superstars, it’s interesting that several individuals have been involved in angles with other WWE Superstars while being married to someone else within the company.

In this article, we will look at the 5 WWE Superstars who had an on-screen relationship with a star other than their spouse.

#5 Lana

Rusev had a tough time dealing with storylines involving his wife in WWE

Lana is one of the most well-known characters in WWE today thanks to the gimmick she’s been given by the company and the role she plays on RAW.

Having arrived in WWE as the manager of The Bulgarian Brute, Rusev, Lana has managed to make a name for herself.

Over the years, we’ve seen Lana get involved in several romantic storylines with Superstars including Rusev, Dolph Ziggler, and Bobby Lashley. WWE has pulled her from the ring in recent times and used her in managerial roles and relationship angles more than anything else.

While they were involved in a storyline relationship with Dolph Ziggler and Summer Rae, Rusev and Lana got engaged in real-life during late 2015. The two tied the knot in mid-2016 and continued to work on-screen together.

Even though the two were married in real life, WWE tried to use that angle to the fullest on screen and tried to ignite some tension between the couple. The Rock appearing to reference a past relationship with Lana in a hilarious backstage segment and Aiden English trying to drive a wedge between the couple are some of the examples.

WWE had a big angle between Lana and Lashley

However, the biggest romance angle involving Lana since her marriage to Rusev saw her have an on-screen relationship with Bobby Lashley. Both Superstars got married in the middle of the ring after Lana ‘divorced’ Rusev.

Lana remains one of the biggest characters on RAW who has seen several relationship angles even though she’s married to a former WWE Superstar who was released earlier this year.

