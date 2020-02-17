5 massive changes Vince McMahon has made to WWE since WrestleMania 35

Backstage at WrestleMania 35

Whether you like to admit it or not - a lot changed in WWE in 2019 - perhaps more than most years this past decade. Sure, 2016 was likely the best overall year from a creative standpoint while 2011, 2014, etc. were strong contenders as well, but few years this past decade saw the level of change that 2019 did.

And as we know, most major changes begin during and after WrestleMania season finishes. WrestleMania is essentially the season finale of WWE and it all builds and culminates there (to the most part, anyway).

In 2019, WrestleMania 35's 3 biggest highlights were the crowning of Seth Rollins, the culmination of KofiMania, and most importantly - the women main eventing WrestleMania 35 and Becky Lynch becoming the double champion.

Here are five massive changes that Vince McMahon has made to WWE since WrestleMania 35.

#5. Paul Heyman takes control of RAW

What a difference maker this has been

In July of 2019, a shocking announcement was made - Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff would take over as Executive Directors of RAW and SmackDown respectively. While Bischoff's stint didn't last long, Paul Heyman would be the big difference-maker.

Vince McMahon admitted himself that his hiring was made to reduce his workload as he began to prepare for XFL. Heyman's new direction has seen a big change in RAW and it's clear as day that the quality of the show is increasing gradually.

Heyman has taken some big steps on the red brand and although he boasts about his client Brock Lesnar a lot on-screen - he's been well-aware that he can't build the show around the WWE Champion.

Heyman's hiring was the biggest boost that RAW has gotten in years and we couldn't be more excited about it.

