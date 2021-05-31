5 massive heel turns that can change the landscape of WWE: Goldberg attacks superstar he has real-life heat with, tag team splits after 7 years  

Some of the most iconic moments in the world of WWE have come in the form of heel turns. Turning heel always gives a superstar a breath of fresh air and helps re-invigorate even the blandest characters. Some good examples of heel turns that have helped superstars include Roman Reigns, Apollo Crews, and Otis, among others.

In this article we will highlight some major heel turns that could rock the foundation of WWE. A perfectly executed heel turn may even lead to the whole product getting revitalized. So without any further ado, let us dive in and take a look at five heel turns that could change the landscape of WWE:

#5 Former WWE World Champion Goldberg

Goldberg was one of the most popular superstars in WCW. Even in WWE, he continues to generate significant reactions from fans. While Goldberg was never really praised for his in-ring prowess, there is no denying that the man still oozes charisma after all these years.

Despite being booked as a heel for a brief period in WCW, Goldberg has always been a babyface in WWE regardless of whether the crowd cheered him or not. He was last seen facing Drew McIntyre at Royal Rumble 2021. By losing to McIntyre, Goldberg helped establish the Scotsman as a dominant WWE Champion.

There have been a lot of stories on the real-life beef between Goldberg and Riddle. The former United States Champion Riddle has often taken shots at Goldberg. During a backstage encounter in 2019, Goldberg even told Riddle not to call him "bro."

An interesting way for Goldberg to return would be to attack the very popular Riddle, turning heel in the process. The veteran can then go on to feud with Riddle and try to teach him a lesson in respect. The program will not only let fans look at Goldberg in a new light, but it will also help Riddle get a major rub from the former Universal Champion.

1 / 5 NEXT