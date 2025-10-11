5 Massive Mistakes WWE Made at Crown Jewel: Perth

WWE Crown Jewel took over Perth this year, and it was an explosive show that saw two Crown Jewel Champions crowned once again.Seth Rollins and Stephanie Vaquer are now WWE's Crown Jewel Champions, while Roman Reigns walked out on The Usos and Kairi Sane took the fall for the Kabuki Warriors.It was an interesting night of action, but here are just four of the biggest mistakes WWE made throughout the show.#5. What were The Usos doing?Several WWE fans have called them out online as well, since The Usos were there to make the save for Roman Reigns, and instead of running down to the ring, they decided to dance out to Jey's theme.It could be one of the reasons Roman was so angry at his cousins after the match, since they could have gotten there much quicker to save him from The Vision, but they had to pander to the crowd first.#4. Tiffany Stratton should have won the WWE Crown Jewel ChampionshipTiffany Stratton has been undefeated all year and is the reigning WWE Women's Champion for 281 days. It was clear that she was the favorite heading into the match since Vaquer was only promoted to RAW earlier this year and became champion just three weeks ago.Liv Morgan won the WWE Crown Jewel Championship when she was at her peak, and it seemed right for Stratton to follow suit after one of the best years of her career. Instead, she was pinned for the first time in a title match in 2025 after missing The Prettiest Moonsault ever, which felt like a mistake.#3. Roman Reigns/Bronson Reed wasn't the best match to kick off the showRoman Reigns and Bronson Reed kicked off the show, and it was supposed to set the tone, but it seemed to do the opposite. Jey Uso and Roman Reigns walking out on The Bloodline would have been much bigger if it were the main event. It was obvious that the Crown Jewel Championship would be the main event, but this would have been better further up the card.The match also lacked the Street Fight feel because neither man chose to wear the usual casual clothes; instead, they turned up in their regular attire and just added a few weapons to a typical match.#2. John Cena should have done the 619John Cena vs. AJ Styles became an exhibition match at one point, and after the duo had used just about every legend's move throughout the bout, the crowd chanted for the 619.Rey Mysterio hasn't been seen since April, and Cena was actually going to pay tribute to veteran luchador when he got Styles on the middle rope for a 619, only to be cut off. The crowd was into the move, and it would have landed a massive pop, perhaps something for The Cenation Leader to try to pull off in his next match, since he has started to use other stars' moves whenever he can.#1. Seth Rollins shouldn't have done it alone at Crown JewelSeth Rollins needed to defeat Cody Rhodes, and he made that much obvious for several weeks, even to the point where Paul Heyman and his own team decided that enough was enough.After Heyman refused to allow Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed out to help him, it felt as though it was all going to come crumbling down for Rollins, so for him to pick up the win without any help and not add a new member to his group or find a tactic outside of a low-blow felt cheap. It seemed to be building much bigger than it was, until it wasn't.