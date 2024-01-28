5 massive returns that rocked WWE Royal Rumble 2024

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is in the books, and what an event it was! With two titular 30-person battle royals and two more epic title matches to boot, there were no dull moments as the company kicked off The Road to WrestleMania 40. Cody Rhodes won the Men's Rumble for the second year in a row while Bayley emerged victorious in the women's Rumble for the first time.

Elsewhere, both Roman Reigns and Logan Paul retained their respective championships in epic showdowns.

Arguably the biggest talking points from Tropicana Field, however, were the returns that happened at the show. Both Rumbles featured these shocking re-emergences, whether they were from long-term injury layoffs or stints in other companies.

Here are four of the biggest returns that happened at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

#5: Pat McAfee was the very first returnee at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 started off hot, straightaway delivering a return with the very first entrance: Pat McAfee. The former WWE SmackDown color commentator came back for one night only to serve as a guest in the booth alongside Corey Graves and Michael Cole, much to the crowd's delight. The former NFL star slotted in seamlessly, adding his signature upbeat energy to the table.

That wasn't all, though, as McAfee also had a cameo in the men's Rumble, briefly entering and self-eliminating in fear of Omos and Bron Breakker. Some have theorized that this was done as a last-minute replacement for Brock Lesnar, who was rumored to be returning, but didn't in light of his potential involvement in the recent sexual trafficking revelations about Vince McMahon.

#4&3: Liv Morgan and Sami Zayn made their long-awaited returns at #30 in the respective WWE Royal Rumble matches

Liv Morgan and Sami Zayn both entered at #30 in the women's and men's Royal Rumbles repectively, marking their returns from injury. While Zayn was written off television in kayfabe at the hands of Drew McIntyre, Morgan was out with a legitimate shoulder injury, and has been missing from television since July 2023.

The duo's returns were, however, met with tepid fan reaction to due to expectations of blockbuster surprises like The Rock or Mercedes Mone, somewhat putting a damper on them. However, it should not be overlooked that the company has gained two main event level performers as it embarks on The Road to WrestleMania 40. Watch Liv Morgan and Sami Zayn shine!

#2: Andrade El Idolo made his long-rumored WWE return in the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match

Less than a month after his final match in AEW at Worlds End, Andrade returned to a WWE ring for the first time in over three years in the 2024 Royal Rumble. The former NXT champion had an impressive showing, lasting 23 minutes before being eliminated by Bronson Reed.

The former La Faccion Ingobernable leader had various face-offs in the match, including a teaser for a potential feud with Santos Escobar. It will be interesting to see where he lands on the roster, given his various ties with Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre, Zelina Vega, Angel Garza and Austin Theory.

Given his Mexican heritage, it's also likely that he will find himself embroiled in the war between LWO and Legado del Fantasma. Fans certainly can't wait to see what's in store next!

#1: Naomi was arguably the biggest return of the night at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

On a night with so many surprises and blockbuster moments, Naomi's return to WWE received arguably the biggest reaction. The Queen of Glow re-debuted in the company during the women's Rumble at #2 to a huge pop and loud "Welcome back" chants, going on to last over an hour in the match.

In so doing, she set the record for most time cumulatively spent in the 30-woman battle royal with 2 hours, 27 minutes and 25 seconds. It was a historic night for the two-time SmackDown Women's champion, and if her return appearance was anything to go by, her second run in the company will be something special.

