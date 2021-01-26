5 Massive ways WWE can book the return of Aleister Black 

One of the biggest current Superstars missing from WWE programming right now is Aleister Black. With a unique gimmick and exceptional striking skills, Aleister Black is someone who stands out among everyone else as a star. One year ago from now, he was yet to be pinned on the main roster. However, there have been massive speculations about his in-ring future recently.

It was in November 2020 when WWE released Aleister Black's wife Zelina Vega from the company. Since then, Black has been absent from the backstage area raising doubts over what is next for him. However, a recent report suggests that WWE purposely pulled him off the TV, and they are indeed planning a huge return for him.

In this article, let's take a look at five massive ways in which WWE can book the return of Aleister Black. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and opinions on the same.

#5 Aleister Black returns and calls out The Undertaker

The Undertaker vs Aleister Black (picture credits to the owner)

The debate of 'who could be the successor of The Undertaker in WWE' usually starts with the name of Bray Wyatt, who has been amazing as The Fiend and has brought back the element of supernatural touch in WWE. Many fans were disappointed when The Undertaker retired at WWE Survivor Series 2020 as they wanted The Phenom to 'pass the torch' to a young Superstar.

However, another such Superstar who can take forward the baton from The Undertaker is Aleister Black. WWE hasn't properly used his satanic gimmick on the main roster, but as the saying goes - it's better late than never.

Follow up on the Taker part. Majority of those backstage think he’s done. And rightfully so. However, it only takes one call, from one usually conVINCing man to change all that. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 22, 2021

Recent reports suggest that while The Undertaker's status for WrestleMania 37 is still not decided, it would take only one call from Vince McMahon to bring him back. If he does, it could be a great idea to let him have his final match against someone like Aleister Black.

What better way for Aleister Black to return than to come back and call out The Undertaker on the RAW or SmackDown after Royal Rumble 2021? This could lead to a massive feud between the two, ending with The Phenom putting over Aleister Black.