5 Matches that could be added to WWE Elimination Chamber 2021

We are firmly on the Road to WrestleMania, with the next stop being a familiar one. WWE's next pay-per-view, in less than two weeks, is Elimination Chamber. With WWE announcing the first few matches of the event on this week's RAW, the build has started.

WWE has announced three matches for Elimination Chamber so far

The WWE Championship will be decided inside the Elimination Chamber, as Drew McIntyre will try to fend off Sheamus, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, and The Miz. Meanwhile, RAW Women's Champion Asuka will face Lacey Evans, and Bobby Lashley will defend the United States Championship against Riddle and Keith Lee.

Following these three matches, WWE has teased another few for Elimination Chamber. Some of them are on RAW, while a few current storylines on SmackDown could be concluded at the event as well. While there are five matches mentioned, expect up to three of them to make the card.

However, it could be any of the five that are mentioned here. Here are some of the possible matches that could be added to Elimination Chamber 2021.

#5 The Dirty Dawgs vs. The Street Profits for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The SmackDown tag team division seems pretty bare, but there is some potential. Several teams could be formed or challenge for the Tag Team Championship, but for now, the feud between The Street Profits and The Dirty Dawgs is set to continue.

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode are the current Champions, but it doesn't seem like their reign will last very long. Once The Street Profits get their rematch, possibly at Elimination Chamber, they may become the SmackDown Tag Team Champions once again.

This is one of the titles that is likely to change hands before WrestleMania, with Elimination Chamber being a possible place for it to happen. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins need to be presented more like stars heading into The Show of Shows, with a pay-per-view victory over Roode and Ziggler being a welcome sight for them.

However, there are other matches likely to take place at Elimination Chamber. Aside from the titular match on the SmackDown side, WWE has other developed storylines to focus on. The blowoff to The Street Profits vs. The Dirty Dawgs feud will likely happen on SmackDown itself.