5 matches where Asuka was pushed to her limits

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not necessarily represent that of Sportskeeda

Before we saw Asuka and Sasha Banks slug it out over the RAW Women's Championship at Extreme Rules, we have been treated to many great moments from Empress of Tomorrow. Right from her fierce NXT debut, where she reigned as champion for a record 510 days, defending her title against many strong competitors to becoming a mainstay of RAW and SmackDown, Asuka has proven herself time and time again to be one of the best female Superstars in WWE. She has taken part in many historic events such as the first women's Royal Rumble match, and the first women's TLC match at the namesake pay-per-view in 2018.

More recently, Asuka has emerged as a huge star, keeping us all entertained with not only her ring work but her comedy moments with Kairi Sane. Not to mention, her dance moves around the ring and her YouTube channel, as well as her appearances on UpUpDownDown.

Asuka made a valiant effort in her title defense against Sasha Banks at Extreme Rules, countering fierce attacks from Sasha, and still proving herself to be strong, despite the strange finish. Asuka is no stranger to getting pushed to the limits - and not just in the sense of stipulation matches. Asuka has shown herself to go to the extremes as a wrestler, an entertainer and a force to be reckoned with in the WWE women's division. Here are just a select few matches where she has done just that:

#5 Asuka vs. Nikki Cross: Last Woman Standing match (2017)

The match between Asuka and Nikki Cross for the NXT Women's Championship was a massive moment for women in the WWE. It was the first-ever Last Woman Standing match, preceding Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch facing off at Evolution for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

At the time of Asuka and Nikki's NXT clash, Asuka was deep into her undefeated streak, and Nikki was making waves as the standout member of now-defunct SAnitY. The women did not waste any time in their intense battle, exchanging blows and using weapons pretty much as soon as the bell sounded. Nikki's crazy persona shone in this match, bouncing champion Asuka against the steel steps, to which she responded by dropkicking Nikki, who was trapped in a bin.

The women went back and forth as equals and created memorable moments together, such as Nikki viciously power bombing Asuka onto a pile of steel chairs in the middle of the ring, with her beating the count at 5. The bout continued with Asuka scaling the ladders that had been set up by the announce table, and diving off with Nikki in tow. Asuka narrowly beat the count, emerging at 9 to remain the NXT Women's Champion.