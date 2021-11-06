5 matches that cemented The Undertaker's legacy at Survivor Series 

Survivor Series has been very special for one of the greatest pro wrestlers in history, The Undertaker. He debuted at the pay-per-view in 1990 as the fourth member of the Million Dollar Corporation against the Dream Team led by the late Dusty Rhodes.

Taker's team won the bout, which was the perfect start to the legend's historic career. His intimidating presence surprised the WWE Universe as they had never seen such a character in the business.

It was only befitting when The Undertaker also made his last in-ring appearance at Survivor Series 2020 after entertaining fans for 30 long years.

As part of his retirement ceremony, The Phenom was honored by some of the best in the business: Shane McMahon, Big Show, John "Bradshaw" Layfield, Jeff Hardy, Mick Foley, The Godfather, The Godwinns (Henry and Phineas), Savio Vega, Rikishi, Kevin Nash, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Triple H, and Kane.

The Chairman and CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon, also paid tribute before Taker gave his farewell address.

This article celebrates the greatest wrestler this business has ever seen by reliving five matches that cemented The Undertaker's legacy at Survivor Series.

#5 The Undertaker vs. Yokozuna - Casket Match at Survivor Series 1994

The late Yokozuna had already defeated The Undertaker in a Casket Match at Royal Rumble 1994. The latter took a brief hiatus after the pay-per-view to heal an ongoing injury.

The Phenom returned at SummerSlam the same year and beat a fake Undertaker before setting his sights on Yokozuna to settle the score at Survivor Series.

The bout between the two superstars was simply epic. Despite interference from heels like Irwin R. Schysterher, The Undertaker, with the help of Chuck Norris, put Yokozuna in the casket, much to the delight of the WWE Universe.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy