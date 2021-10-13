5 moments that cemented The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak

At an unbelievable 25-2, the The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak is testament to his brilliance, relevancy and longevity in the squared circle for the last 30 years.

The Deadman has put numerous legends to rest at WrestleMania, including the late Jimmy Snuka, Diesel, Sycho Sid, Kane, The Big Show, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, CM Punk, John Cena, and most recently AJ Styles.

This article reminisces the five moments that cemented The Undertaker's streak at WrestleMania.

#5 WrestleMania 13 - The Undertaker won his second WWE Championship

The Undertaker was an established WWE Superstar by WrestleMania 13. He had already had memorable feuds against legendary superstars like Yokozuna, Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels and Mankind.

The only thing the Deadman was yet to achieve was to headline WrestleMania. He was in a feud with WWE Champion Sycho Sid at the time and challenged him for the world title.

The match lasted 21 minutes, the highest The Undertaker had in his career until then. After some entertaining in-ring action with both superstars giving it their all, The Phenom knocked Sid out with his devastating Tombstone Piledriver and won his second WWE Championship.

The moment was truly epic. The streak extended to 6-0 and The Phenom won the WWE Championship for a second time, cementing his stature at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Edited by Vishal Kataria