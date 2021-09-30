Triple H is one of the most decorated names in WWE history. He is one of the very few wrestlers having double-digit world championship reigns. A few years back, the Cerebral Assassin used to be a frequent competitor. However, he hasn't wrestled in over two years.

So why did Triple H stop wrestling? It is due to various reasons. The Game is currently the Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development for WWE.

He is also a backstage producer for NXT. Due to these responsibilities, The King of Kings hardly has enough time to train and wrestle. Over the course of his career, The Game has sustained many injuries that restrict him from wrestling. These injuries also affect his capability to wrestle like he used to.

Also, the age factor matters a lot in pro-wrestling. Being an active wrestler at 52 years of age is not easy for any human being. We have seen wrestlers like The Undertaker, Sting, and Chris Jericho wrestle after surpassing their 50. However, it is extremely risky to wrestle at such an age and Triple H prefers to play it safe.

Can Triple H be considered as a retired WWE wrestler?

"Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery." Official statement from WWE:"Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery." wwe.com/article/paul-t… Official statement from WWE:



Although WWE's Cerebral Assassin hasn't competed since 2019, he hasn't officially retired yet. While speaking on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Triple H offered his thoughts on his retirement. When asked if he had any wrestling plans, Triple H said:

"Right now, zero. I just feel like there's a moment where you go, 'I'm retired', but you're not.

"I'd rather just not say it and if the right opportunity comes up that everybody believes is right, and I believe I can do it without it falling apart, me or the match, then okay, I would consider it." Triple H added.

It seems like Triple H will surely wrestle again when the time is right. He recently underwent cardiac surgery, so his wrestling return may not happen very soon. If fans are lucky enough, Triple H may wrestle sometime in 2022. We hope that the former world champion gets well soon and returns for one more match in the near future.

What do you think? Who should Triple H face in his retirement match? Let us know in the comments section!

