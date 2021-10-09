5 moments which anointed Shawn Michaels as Mr. WrestleMania

Shawn Michaels is one of the few WWE Superstars whose legacy is etched in the minds of the WWE Universe forever.

Despite his many monikers, the one title that has cemented his stature in the 'Showcase of the Immortals' is 'Mr. WrestleMania'. WWE Universe bestowed the title upon the former four-time World Champion and two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

At WrestleMania, Michaels has captured the imagination of fans, unlike any other superstar. His evolution from being a tag team competitor to becoming the main eventer in singles competition has been exemplary.

Even his peers like The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, The Rock and Bret Hart consider him one of the most fantastic performers to ever step into the squared circle.

In this article, we look at five moments that anointed Shawn Michaels as Mr. WrestleMania.

#5 Ladder Match at WrestleMania 10 - The coming-of-age of Shawn Michaels as a singles competitor

In the late 80s and early 90s, Shawn Michaels had established himself as a tag-team competitor by being part of 'The Rockers.' The legend was now looking to cement his name as a singles competitor.

At WrestleMania 10, Shawn Michaels battled Razor Ramon in the first-ever televised Ladder Match for the undisputed Intercontinental Title. The brutal bout saw both competitors using the ladder as a weapon and even taking falls from it. In one of the stand-out moments of the match, HBK made a relatively simple splash off the top of the ladder, which looked like the most spectacular feat ever seen inside the squared circle.

Razor was finally able to retrieve the gold, but Shawn gave fans enough reason to believe he belonged at 'The Grandest Stage of Them All' as a singles competitor.

