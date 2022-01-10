5 matches that could main event WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania is the grandest stage of them all. It is where stars are born and rivalries an end. It is also where fans witness some of the most emotional moments in pro-wrestling history.

This year's event will take place on April 2nd and 3rd. Various stars like Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, and Brock Lesnar are expected to perform, and legends like Edge and Goldberg could thrill fans with their presence.

It's hard to predict the main event of the show. Considering the stars WWE currently has, Roman Reigns is the top contender for the main event. Since the event will last for two nights, one night could be headlined by women like Becky Lynch or Bianca Belair.

Here are five matches that could be the main event of WrestleMania 38.

#5. Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar - Universal Champion vs. WWE Champion at WrestleMania 38

This match has the strongest possibility of headlining WrestleMania. The Tribal Chief has been feuding with The Beast Incarnate since the latter unexpectedly returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2021.

After a thrilling match at Crown Jewel 2021, they were set to battle again at Day 1. However, the match did not take place and instead, Brock Lesnar became the new WWE Champion. This has raised the stakes of a rivalry perfectly suited for the WrestleMania 38 main event.

Considering WWE has released too many wrestlers lately, the brand split may be coming to an end. If that's the case, Lesnar and Reigns battling it out to crown a new unified champion is the best way to do it.

If this match happens, Roman Reigns is the guy we pick to win. Who's your pick? Let us know in the comments section.

