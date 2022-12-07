5 matches that could main event WrestleMania 39 other than Roman Reigns vs. The Rock 

While WrestleMania 39 is still some time away, WWE has reportedly started putting down some major plans for The Showcase of the Immortals.

As reported earlier, the company is planning a dream match between The Rock and Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 39. However, nothing has been confirmed yet as the busy schedule of The Brahma Bull could hinder those plans.

If that's the case, here are five other matches that could be the main event of The Show of Shows next year.

#5. Becky Lynch takes on Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship

While Becky Lynch is currently involved in a feud with Damage CTRL on the red brand, Ronda Rousey is involved in an angle with Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi on SmackDown. However, the duo crossing paths with each other seems inevitable.

If recent reports are to be believed, then WWE is planning a singles match between The Baddest Woman on the Planet and Big Time Becks for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Becky has expressed her desire for a one-on-one match against Rousey on several occasions in the past and it seems WWE is finally headed in that direction.

#4. Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn may have proven his loyalty to The Bloodline by turning on his old friend Kevin Owens at Survivor Series WarGames, but his ouster from the heel faction could be on the cards shortly.

As per reports, WWE is planning Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber 2023. However, if The Rock vs. Roman Reigns fails to materialize, then the company could save The Honorary Uce vs. The Tribal Chief for The Show of Shows.

Sami's popularity has sky-rocketed thanks to his commendable work as The Honorary Uce. WWE could milk this by giving him a Kofi-esque run, leading to a blockbuster match against Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

#3. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women's Championship

Charlotte Flair has been on a hiatus since May 2022 after losing the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey. However, she recently teased her WWE return on social media.

On another note, the former SmackDown Women's Champion is reportedly set to take on Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39 for the RAW Women's Championship. The company could have Flair win the Women's Royal Rumble to challenge Belair for the title.

While Flair has established herself as one of the best female superstars on the WWE roster, The EST's body of work and her incredible physique make her stand out from the lot. Fans can expect the duo to set the stage on fire at WrestleMania 39.

#2. Roman Reigns goes one-on-one against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39

Bray Wyatt is another candidate who is rumored to potentially dethrone Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Eater of Worlds has enthralled fans with his character work ever since his return.

The former Universal Champion is currently involved in a gripping storyline on the blue brand. However, he could cross paths with The Tribal Chief on the road to WrestleMania 39 if WWE decides to have him dethrone Reigns.

Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns has all the ingredients to be a blockbuster. WWE could use their history to weave an interesting storyline, leading to a dream match between the two at 'Mania next year.

#1. Cody Rhodes takes on The Tribal Chief

Apart from The Rock, Cody Rhodes' name has been making the rounds as the potential winner of the Men's Royal Rumble 2023. The American Nightmare has been off WWE TV since his match against Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell in 2022.

However, Rhodes is rumored to be a surprise entry in the Men's Royal Rumble next year. If WWE decides to pull the plug on Rocky vs. Reigns, then a potential dream match between The Tribal Chief and The American Nightmare seems highly likely.

The creative team could have Cody win the Rumble to headline WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

What should be the main event of The Show of Shows next year? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

