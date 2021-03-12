5 matches that should take place at WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

On the March 10, 2021, episode of WWE NXT, William Regal made a couple of monumental announcements to change the landscape of the company. Regal unveiled the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships to boost the Black and Gold brand's women’s division.

The other big announcement was regarding the first-ever TakeOver event that will be held over two nights. NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver is scheduled to take place this year on April 7 and 8. This will be the 34th TakeOver event as well.

The Black and Gold brand's creative team will attempt to make this a big show, as it will be held just before WrestleMania 37. TakeOver: Stand & Deliver will likely feature at least five major matches that can help boost the ratings for both nights.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at five matches that should take place during NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

#5 Santos Escobar vs. Jordan Devlin for the WWE NXT Cruiserweight Championship at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

The real NXT Cruiserweight Champion is heading back to #WWENXT @Jordan_Devlin1 will be seeing you very soon @EscobarWWE...



🇮🇪✈️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Vz6SPHtXQE — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) March 11, 2021

Santos Escobar has been ruling the Cruiserweight division of WWE NXT since May 2020. He won the interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship during the COVID-19 pandemic shows because the reigning Champion was stuck in the United Kingdom.

Jordan Devlin, who won the NXT Cruiserweight Championship in January 2020, calls himself the actual Champion as he never lost the title. Devlin has held the title for well over 410 days but has had limited defenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions.

Devlin recently revealed to the WWE Universe that he was coming to NXT in the United States to confront Santos Escobar. This will likely lead to a rivalry between the two men as Escobar has remained undefeated in his title matches for well over 280 days.

As a result, WWE could create a storyline surrounding the two men leading up to TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. The people in charge could book a big NXT Cruiserweight Championship match between the two men to crown one single Champion.

Just as WWE booked a match to crown a single Intercontinental Champion last year, NXT fans could be treated to a similar match.

Having one man hold the NXT Cruiserweight Championship again will add more value to the title since the travel restrictions have finally been eased. The match could be a hit during the first night of TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

