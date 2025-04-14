5 Matches that didn't deserve to be at WrestleMania

WrestleMania is considered the "Super Bowl" of professional wrestling. Under the bright lights of The Show of Shows, the biggest superstars compete in the most remarkable matches on the most important show of the WWE calendar.

From Randy Savage vs. Ricky Steamboat to The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels to Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns, fans have witnessed some memorable classics that deserved the magnificent stage of 'Mania.

However, in hindsight, there were a few instances where WWE booked matches that didn't have the right to make the WrestleMania card. Here are five such matches:

#5. The Boogeyman vs. Booker T and Queen Sharmell in a Handicap Match at WrestleMania 22

2006 was one of Booker T's most successful years as a WWE Superstar. The Hall of Famer won the King of the Ring tournament and the World Heavyweight Championship. Despite the aforementioned success, his WrestleMania program with The Boogeyman was dreadful.

The storyline revolved around The Boogeyman stalking and frightening the real-life couple. At 'Mania 22, they fought in a three-minute match, which saw Boogeyman kiss Sharmell with a mouthful of worms and pin Booker T with a falling Chokebomb.

The match was forgettable; the storyline felt outlandish and out of place for The Show of Shows. Furthermore, the decision to have The Boogeyman go over the five-time WCW Champion made little sense.

#4. Alberto Del Rio (c) vs. Jack Swagger for the World Heavyweight Championship at 'Mania 29

WrestleMania 29 was one of the most underwhelming installments of The Show of Shows, especially considering that it could have been much better. The negative reception can be attributed to a weak undercard, which featured odd matches like Alberto Del Rio vs. Jack Swagger.

Del Rio and Swagger fought for the World Heavyweight Championship in a match with negligible hype. The former Real American had returned from an extended hiatus to win the Men's Elimination Chamber, but fans weren't interested.

Swagger's initial main-event push was a failure, and fans had accepted him as a mid-carder. Del Rio, on the other hand, couldn't connect with the audience as a babyface. As for the match itself, there was nothing special.

#3. Brock Lesnar vs. Dean Ambrose at the AT&T Stadium was a colossal disappointment

With a plethora of top stars ruled out due to injury, WrestleMania 32 was doomed to fail. However, intriguing rivalries like Brock Lesnar vs. Dean Ambrose (AKA Jon Moxley) gave fans a glimmer of hope, which was shattered when the two stars battled inside the AT&T Stadium.

Given the heat the rivalry had generated, a brutal war was expected along the lines of Edge vs. Mick Foley at 'Mania 22. Instead, the WWE Universe saw a generic No Holds Barred Street Fight Match that fell flat. There were only teases, yet no sustained thrill in the bout.

The erstwhile Dean Ambrose blamed Lesnar for the debacle, while Paul Heyman shifted the blame to the current AEW star. Either way, Lesnar vs. Ambrose should never have happened at WrestleMania 32.

It left a bitter taste in everyone's mouths, and neither man came out stronger. In hindsight, WWE should have found alternate opponents for each star.

#2. Elias vs. King Corbin at WrestleMania 36: Night One

Since WrestleMania became a two-night phenomenon due to unfortunate circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, WWE has had the added advantage of spacing out its card. However, this has also led to some filler bouts in an attempt to put every star on the card.

For example, Elias and King Corbin randomly battled in a singles match at 'Mania 36: Night One. There was no genuine background story, as the host, Rob Gronkowski, advocated for a match between them after Corbin interrupted him and Elias came to his aid during the March 20 episode of SmackDown. The absence of a crowd deprived it of energy, too.

WWE was still committed to Corbin as a top heel and wanted to give the former MITB winner a match on The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, Elias vs. Corbin wasn't the answer. It felt forced and unnecessary. It was always tailor-made for a TV feud and should have never made it to The Show of Shows.

#1. The New Day vs. The Brawling Brutes at WrestleMania 38: Night Two

In a bid to get prominent veterans like Kofi Kingston and Sheamus on the WrestleMania 38 card, WWE booked a random tag team match between The New Day and The Brawling Brutes.

The match lasted less than two minutes. It was filler content. In WWE's defense, the creative team was building toward a six-man tag team match between all three members of the respective factions.

However, Big E's untimely neck injury in March 2022 spoiled those plans. That said, WWE needlessly continued the feud. There was no purpose to the match, and the company should have thought twice before booking the encounter.

