5 Matches that should happen at WWE SummerSlam 2019

The last time The Undertaker competed in SummerSlam, we got an epic battle between the Beast and the Deadman. Will the Phenom compete at SummerSlam this year?

We are more than a month away from the biggest WWE show of the summer - SummerSlam. After WrestleMania 35, WWE has been building a lot of feuds towards the 2019 edition of SummerSlam. WWE has been fixated on SummerSlam so much that we got a plethora of rematches in the PPVs after WrestleMania 35.

Since there is a general decline in the number of viewers after WrestleMania 35, WWE would be looking forward to bringing in some of the biggest names in its arsenal to make SummerSlam a visual treat.

Hence, without any further delay, let us take a look at five possible matches that should happen at SummerSlam 2019.

#5 Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship

Seth Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35.

A few days ago, we compiled a list of potential challengers for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam and everyone in that list had a reason to challenge the Universal Champion Seth Rollins for his Universal title at SummerSlam. However, it seems like most of those Superstars will have other duties in that night (more on that later). The only Superstar from that list who is still lurking around the Universal title is Mr. Money in the Bank Brock Lesnar.

Vince McMahon will be keen to bestow a huge role on Brock Lesnar during SummerSlam. Lesnar may reveal that he will cash in his Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam 2019. Earlier this year, Rollins defeated Lesnar at WrestleMania 35 to become the new Universal Champion. Since then, Lesnar did not make any appearances in WWE until Money in the Bank 2019, where he inserted himself into the main event and win the Money in the Bank briefcase.

If Seth Rollins could go over Lesnar clean, that would give some serious legitimacy to Rollins' reign as the Universal Champion.

