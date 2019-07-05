5 potential challengers for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2019

Sanjay Pradeep FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.04K // 05 Jul 2019, 00:17 IST

Who will Seth Rollins face if he heads into SummerSlam 2019 as the Universal Champion?

Seth Rollins, the current Universal Champion, is on a roll right now. The Architect has been giving us some of the best performances week in and week out, unlike some of the former Universal Champions. Rollins will team up with the RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch to fight Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in a mixed tag team match for both the titles at Extreme Rules. However, one would certainly feel that this clash is merely a filler feud before SummerSlam 2019 - WWE's biggest event of the summer.

Since the ratings are in a downward spiral, WWE might pull all of their big guns out for SummerSlam, at least as an effort to restore the ratings back to normal before SmackDown LIVE moves to FOX on October. Hence, in this list, we will take a look at a few of the possible challengers Rollins may have to endure at SummerSlam 2019.

#5. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins already had some brilliant battles.

It has been more than a year since Drew McIntyre made his return to the WWE main roster. Still, he has not yet received a singles title opportunity - neither on RAW nor on SmackDown LIVE. It is still baffling to see the Scottish Psychopath being used as a henchman for someone else and not having a solo run on his own. By making McIntyre side with other generic heels, WWE is simply not giving the fans any reason to care about him.

It is high time that WWE started using him in the right way. Since Seth Rollins will be looking for an opponent after dealing with Baron Corbin, McIntyre could get his main event call at SummerSlam 2019.

