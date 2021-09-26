5 types of matches The Undertaker popularized in WWE

In pro-wrestling, there are superstars, legends, and, above them, is The Undertaker. A stalwart like no other, The Undertaker has kept his relevancy alive for 30 years in WWE.

Known for putting superstars over and creating iconic moments, the Phenom has achieved everything there is in this business.

His WrestleMania streak of 25-2 speaks volumes of his insatiable need to always perform at the very best, anointing him as arguably the best wrestler to ever enter the squared circle.

The Undertaker's signature moves–like The Chokeslam, The Tombstone Piledriver, Snake Eyes, The Last Ride, and Hell's Gate–have etched his legacy in the minds of every WWE fan.

Apart from the iconic moves, The Deadman has been part of some of the most unique matches, striking fear in his opponents' hearts.

In this article, we look at five matches The Undertaker has popularized in WWE.

#5 Inferno Match – Kane and Undertaker

The brainchild of The Undertaker's manager, the late Paul Bearer, the first-ever Inferno Match took place between the kayfabe half-brothers, Kane and The Undertaker at Unforgiven 1998.

The ring was surrounded by fire and the superstars had to be careful about suffering actual burns. Kane and The Undertaker put on a stellar show as no one knew what to expect from this innovation. To see the flames go up when The Undertaker performed Old School was a sight to behold.

The Big Red Machine lost the bout as his older brother set his arm on fire.

The half-brothers fought again in an Inferno match on RAW in 1999 and, since then, there have been three more, with Kane being a part of two of them.

