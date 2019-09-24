5 WWE matches we must see at The Hardy Compound

Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt during the Ultimate Deletion match.

Today is WWE star Matt Hardy's birthday, and the former Tag Team Champion has posted a new video on Twitter featuring George the Giraffe, and during the video, Hardy teases "freeing the delete" which could foreshadow a return of Hardy's Broken or Woken persona to WWE TV.

"I am here at my personal, private zoo & George Washington.. He is upset with me. When I asked George for advice today, he stuck his tongue out at me.



YOU DON’T UNDERSTAND HOW HARD IT IS TO BE MATT HARDY."#FreeTheDELETE #FreeTheDELETE pic.twitter.com/8EUUFreT6V — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 23, 2019

Matt Hardy's Woken persona has created some classic moments on WWE TV, and no moment might be more climactic than Hardy's battle against Bray Wyatt in the Ultimate Deletion match which took place at The Hardy Compound in North Carolina. The match featured appearances from Brother Nero, aka Jeff Hardy, Reby Sky, Senor Benjamin, and Matt Hardy's trusty drone Vanguard1.

With Matt Hardy's character status currently in flux, let's take a look at 5 matches that must take place at The Hardy Compound should Woken Matt Hardy make his return to WWE TV!

#5. R-Truth

R-Truth is currently the centrepiece of the 24/7 title picture, having won the belt a record 17 times since the title's inception back in May of this year.

Should Matt Hardy return to WWE TV as Woken Matt Hardy, the former Tag Team Champion could have a great and entertaining feud with R-Truth for the WWE 24/7 title.

It would be a lot of fun to see R-Truth step into The Hardy Compound for a match which could be as entertaining as it is physical.

During The Ultimate Deletion bout, Matt Hardy used several household items, including his lawnmower, as offensive weapons, and the possibilities are endless as it pertains to R-Truth trying his hand at some type of Compound match with the WWE 24/7 title on the line.

In the past, the Hardy Compound matches have featured a great mix of comedy and drama, and both Matt Hardy and R-Truth are two talented Superstars who could pull off a memorable Compound match.

