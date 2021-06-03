5 matches WWE may add to Hell in a Cell 2021

Hell in a Cell is less than three weeks away and will be WWE's final pay-per-view from the ThunderDome, with the return of live fans set in time for July's Money in the Bank event.

However, only two matches have been announced for Hell in a Cell thus far — Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair and Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre. Despite the name of the pay-per-view, WWE is yet to announce a Hell in a Cell match for the event.

The pay-per-view typically has multiple such matches on the card, and Lashley vs. McIntyre could receive the cell treatment this year. The upcoming week of WWE shows should give a clearer picture heading into Hell in a Cell. The company can create a truly memorable pay-per-view finale as we approach the final stages of WWE's ThunderDome era.

#5 R-K-Bro vs. The New Day may happen at Hell in a Cell 2021

Despite every tag team championship on WWE's main roster being defended in the past couple of weeks, Hell in a Cell may feature a non-title tag team match. The feud between R-K-Bro and The New Day could be settled at the upcoming pay-per-view.

Randy Orton's budding partnership with Riddle is one of the brightest aspects of WWE today. It may seem like an odd pairing, but the two of them have worked surprisingly well together. Riddle's goofy persona is brilliantly offset by The Viper's sinister persona.

It seems like Orton is bringing The King of Bros over to the dark side, as has been evident throughout their feud with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods on RAW. R-K-Bro's members have used each other's finishers in matches against Woods, with Riddle hitting the RKO and Randy Orton recently executing the Bro Derek.

While members of both teams have clashed in singles matches in the past few weeks, The New Day is yet to face R-K-Bro in tandem action. The eventual match might be saved for Hell in a Cell, and given the names involved, it will likely be a great contest.

Riddle could even turn heel by the end of the bout, setting the tone for his partnership with Randy Orton before hitting the road for live touring.

