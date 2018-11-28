5 Matches WWE needs to book for Royal Rumble 2019

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.87K // 28 Nov 2018, 18:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE needs to give their best at Royal Rumble

With WWE all set to close out 2018 with the final pay-per-view of the year in the form Tables, Ladders, and Chairs, the WWE Universe will be more than excited for the first pay-per-view of 2019, the Royal Rumble.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

The year 2019 already promises to be another big year for the entire Pro Wrestling Industry and WWE themselves would love to kick-start their year with a highly anticipated show and what better way to deliver other than going all in at next year's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Taking place in Phoenix, Arizona on the 27th of January, 2019, the Royal Rumble pay-per-view is guaranteed to deliver some massive surprises.

There is a very solid chance that the WWE Universe watching all around the globe could witness the potential debut of some of the hottest superstars (*cough* Kenny Omega *cough*) on the planet come January 27th.

However, with WWE hoping to go all in next year, the rest of the Royal Rumble card (excluding the two big Royal Rumble matches) needs to deliver and live up to the hype equally as well.

Therefore, I have decided to compile 5 likely matches which need to happen at next year's Royal Rumble pay-per-view if WWE hopes to start 2019 with dominant fashion.

#5. The Bar vs Sanity- WWE SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships

Time for Sanity to wreak havoc in Phoenix

Having won the SmackDown Live Tag Team Titles on the 1000th episode of SmackDown, earlier in the year, the duo of Sheamus and Cesaro will look to begin 2019 by putting the entire SmackDown Live Tag Team Division on notice.

And what better way to do so other than beating one of the most dominant factions' to ever step foot in WWE, in the form of SaNity?

Since their main roster call-up, SaNity hasn't had the chance to shine on WWE TV and the former NXT Tag Team Champions will also look forward to a change in fortunes next year as well.

Therefore, challenging for the SmackDown Live Tag Team Titles will be perfect for a fresh beginning in 2019 for the menacing trio of Eric Young, Killian Dain, and Alexander Wolfe.

SaNity is also likely to be hugely over in Phoenix and a match between them and The Bar promises to be outstanding!

1 / 5 NEXT