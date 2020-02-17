5 members of the nWo you totally forgot about

That guy in the suit looks familiar

On April 2nd - the day after April Fool's Day, so you know they mean it - WWE will hold their annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Among those to be inducted will be the original members of WCW's New World Order (nWo) faction - "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Sean "Syxx/X-Pac" Waltman. While there's no word on who will induct the group, my money is on Eric Bischoff (who Hall feels should be inducted with them).

Those with even the slightest memory or knowledge of the group remember that the nWo consisted of a total of, cumulatively over the year, a grand total of... hang on, let me get my abacus... 832 members.

OK, actually, over the incarnations in WCW, WWE, and New Japan Pro Wrestling, from 1997 to 2002, there were 62 members. But, that's still a lot of room for members that kind of get lost in history. Whether it's because they were in the group for hardly any time at all or because it's just hard to believe they were actually in there to begin with (whatever the reason), we all hear their name and think "Oh, yeah. They were in there, weren't they?"

So, out of all those members, here's five wrestlers that you probably forgot were actually in thr group.

But, first, an honorable mention....

Honorable mention: Louie Spicolli

Spicolli accompanying Scott Hall to the ring at Souled Out 1998

I hate to start the list off on a bummer, but we couldn't begin without remembering one Louie Spicolli. A talented performer in the ring, Spicoli (real name Louis Mucciolo, Jr.), began to make a name for himself in both Mexico and Japan in the early 90s, as well as Jim Cornette's Smoky Mountain Wrestling, most notably in AAA as - no joke - "Madonna's Boyfriend" - part of "Los Gringos Locos" along with Art Barr and Eddie Guererro.

After a stint in ECW - that didn't end well - he joined WCW in 1997 as a toadie of the nWo's Scott Hall. During that time, he mocked his former employer, ECW, as well as impressed upper brass with his skills on commentary (other than an ill-advised joke about the Oklahoma City Bombing). He and Hall even began a small feud with WCW commentator and future WWE Hall of Famer Larry Zybyszko.

Sadly, Spicolli had serious issues with depression and substance abuse, and passed away in 1998 at the age of 27. The cause of death was ruled as asphyxiation on vomit following an overdose of wine and the drug Soma.

Advertisement

A troubled individual, Spicolli was still a very talented performer, and he deserves a mention on this list.

1 / 6 NEXT