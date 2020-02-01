Scott Hall says this nWo member should also be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

Kevin Nash, Hulk Hogan, and Scott Hall of the nWo

The Jericho Cruise involved more than just wrestling matches and drunken karaoke (although there was apparently plenty of that). It also gave Chris Jericho a chance to record an episode of his podcast - Talk Is Jericho - featuring Scott Hall, Eric Bischoff, Diamond Dallas Page, and Booker T. The topic was the history of the New World Order, the WCW faction heading into the WWE Hall of Fame the night before WrestleMania. (h/t to SEScoops)

When the subject turned to which other members of the nWo should also be inducted along with Hall, Kevin Nash, and "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan, the former Razor Ramon pointed to his old boss, Bischoff.

"You know how things operate up there, it’s not about what you produced or ticket sales," Hall explained, “I certainly think, I would start with Eric [Bischoff]."

Jericho added his agreement to that statement, suggesting that the reason Bischoff wasn't included was due to "residual heat" - either from his failed stint as SmackDown Executive Director or simply because he, you know, tried to put the WWF out of business back in the day.

“Who knows? I don’t think about it too much,” Bischoff explained. In return, Hall argued that Bischoff thinks about it "every time [he does his] podcast."

That’d be great. I’d like to hang out with my buddies at WrestleMania, that’d be wonderful, but I don’t worry about that. I knew as soon as I saw [the news], I go, ‘Oh my gosh, my Twitter feed is going to be overloaded with comments about this, I’m going to be dealing with it now for weeks.’ But I love those guys... especially Hulk, these are guys that I have deep affection for, and respect for, so I couldn’t be happier.”

You can listen to the Talk Is Jericho podcast below.

If you were in charge, what other nWo members would you have inducted? Share your picks in the comments section below, as well.