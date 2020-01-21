Jon Moxley caught singing Sweet Caroline on Jericho's cruise

Jon Moxley has taken the Jericho cruise by storm

You read that right. The vile, psychotic hardcore wrestler who's known for shattering glass ceilings and glass tables has been caught on tape singing his heart out to the anthem of the Boston Red Sox.

This week, Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea set sail for the second time. All Elite Wrestling invaded the liner this time around, with an episode of AEW Dynamite taking place directly from the ship.

Last week, Jon Moxley advanced in the tournament to determine AEW World Champion Chris Jericho's next contender. After knocking off Sammy Guevara, he was assaulted by the Inner Circle, leading to Jericho stabbing him in the eye.

In the main event, PAC defeated Darby Allin, securing his spot in the finals and all but guaranteeing that he'd be the next in line to challenge the Painmaker. However, Moxley emerged from the ambulance, confronting PAC as the show ended.

Tomorrow night, Moxley will face PAC in singles competition. It's going to be an uphill battle for the Death Rider, but that apparently hasn't hindered him from having a good time on the cruise.

Jon Moxley leads a crowd in Sweet Caroline

Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager offered fans tons of great entertainment outside of AEW's presence. Incredible musical performances, special games, interviews, and podcasts hosted by special guests, and more guarantee that the tickets are well worth the price of entry.

Content you didn’t know you needed until now:



Jon Moxley singing Sweet Caroline on the @jericho_cruise!



pic.twitter.com/sjocNiUQ9L — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) January 21, 2020

If you held out on the cruise this time, the video above may convince you to fork over the cash for Jericho's third cruise taking place in February 2021. Jon Moxley, eye injury and all, took part in some good ol' fashioned karaoke, leading a large number of fans through Neil Diamond's 'Sweet Caroline'.

While Moxley may not be getting any record deals anytime soon, it was great to see him get involved in the festivities and spend some time with the fans.