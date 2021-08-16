5 memorable final runs in WWE history

Many superstars have walked through the doors of WWE. Many have become legends and several have become immortals. Superstars who have stood the test of time and given their all to the WWE Universe have been honored in many different ways.

Whether inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame or given one last run before riding off into the sunset, WWE has made sure that many legacies will last a lifetime. A final run could be considered a lengthy farewell story or one final career-defining match or moment.

That being said, let's take a look at five memorable final runs in WWE history.

#5 Kurt Angle had a final memorable run in WWE

The only Olympic Gold Medalist in WWE history will be forever remembered as one of the greatest pure athletes WWE has ever seen. Joining during the Attitude Era, Kurt Angle made a name for himself very early on.

The former WWE Champion faced the very best, from The Rock to Brock Lesnar, before deciding to walk away in 2006, citing burnout. Angle's tenure with WWE was plagued with injuries, specifically to his neck. Following his departure, he didn't rest and went on to have a long run with IMPACT Wrestling which lasted ten years.

Angle returned in 2017 when it was announced he would be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Angle resumed his wrestling career and appeared at WrestleMania 34, teaming up with Ronda Rousey to face Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

In 2019, on the March 11th episode of Raw, Angle announced that he would be retiring from in-ring competition. Angle had somewhat of a farewell tour, facing stars such as Apollo Crews, Chad Gable and his old IMPACT Wrestling rivals, Samoa Joe and AJ Styles. After much speculation on who Angle would face in his final match, he was pitted against Baron Corbin in a losing effort.

Kurt Angle discussed his retirement match on The Kurt Angle Podcast:

"Shane would have been a great retirement match, but I don’t know if I want to go through a match like that. An ‘Anything Goes Street Fight’ with Shane McMahon when I’m 50 years old? I don’t know how my body would hold out with that thing. I thought Cena made sense because I started his career and I thought Cena could end mine. so, it made better sense, but I would have done Shane McMahon. I just don’t know if I would have been up for (the physicality)." Kurt Angle said (h/t Inside The Ropes)

Kurt Angle will be regarded as one of the greatest performers to ever step into the ring, and we are certainly glad we got to see one more run before he hung up his boots.

