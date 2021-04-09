5 most memorable Attitude Adjustments from John Cena

John Cena is the biggest name in the professional wrestling industry. Even after taking a backseat from wrestling and letting younger wrestlers find their footing in WWE, Cena has managed to remain relevant in the wrestling conversation.

While he is more likely to be seen walking down Hollywood Boulevard now than in a WWE ring, Cena has made his indelible mark on wrestling. Over his decades-long run as one of the most influential wrestlers of all time, Cena has changed the landscape of wrestling.

He has had several unforgettable moments that fans will remember for many years down the line. Several of these moments came when he was delivering his finishing move, the Attitude Adjustment.

In this article, let's take a look at five of John Cena's most memorable Attitude Adjustments of all time.

#5 John Cena with an Attitude Adjustment on Wade Barrett — WWE TLC 2010

In 2010, it was supposed to be the year of the Nexus. They came in dominating the proceedings in WWE. At the time, they faced John Cena and other WWE stars using their numbers to dominate them all. Unfortunately for Nexus, their momentum came to a sudden halt when Team Cena was able to defeat them.

What could have been one of the best factions and storylines in WWE at the time was brought up short. As if that was not enough, Cena put an exclamation point on it.

Wade Barrett, the leader of Nexus, faced John Cena in a Chairs match at the 2010 TLC event. The stipulation was extremely odd, but the chemistry between the two stars was evident to anyone. It was a hard-hitting and brutal contest, with Barrett dominating early.

However, the best moment of the match came when John Cena unfolded six steel chairs, setting them up in the middle of the ring. He then hit Wade Barrett with an Attitude Adjustment through the steel chairs. It made for one of the best moments of their feud.

1 / 5 NEXT