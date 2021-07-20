5 most memorable John Cena returns in WWE

John Cena is one of the most loved and, sometimes hated, superstars of the last two decades. He is essentially the modern era's version of Hulk Hogan and Stone Cold Steve Austin, who always draws a reaction from the audience.

In recent times, John Cena has been away from WWE, making a name for himself in Hollywood. He has now become well-established on the movie scene, and all of his time cannot be solely dedicated to WWE.

But when Cena goes away for a while, it means there is going to be a triumphant return somewhere down the line. That being said, let's take a look at the five most memorable John Cena returns in WWE.

#5 John Cena returns at WrestleMania 35 as the Doctor of Thuganomics

John Cena at WrestleMania in 2019

The Cenation leader made a name for himself on Smackdown in the early 2000s using his 'Doctor of Thuganomics' gimmick. It was a straight-talking, rap-battling gimmick that became popular with the WWE Universe.

At WrestleMania 35, John Cena interrupted during what was supposed to be the musical performance of a lifetime by Elias. He returned as the Doctor of Thuganomics to the surprise of fans in attendance. Cena then began to rap just like he used to in his early days and sent Elias packing.

During Elias' #WrestleMania performance, "The Doctor of Thuganomics" John Cena interrupted and ran down the former.



After the trash talk, Cena delivered a Five Knuckle Shuffle and an "FU" to Elias. pic.twitter.com/Y4ovfo4500 — This is Sports Entertainement (@SEWrestlingNews) April 8, 2019

This was the first time John Cena had reprised the gimmick since the early 2000s.

It was also the first time he had gotten physical in the WWE ring since a fatal four-way match against Finn Balor, Baron Corbin, and Drew McIntyre earlier that year.

#4 John Cena returns at Money in the Bank 2021 to confront Roman Reigns

John Cena and Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank 2021

After a 15-month absence, John Cena made his long-awaited return to confront 'The Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns during this year's Money in the Bank event.

WWE recently resumed live touring, and this made for quite the reception for the 16-time world champion.

Cena's entrance music hit as Roman Reigns was making a statement after his successful title defense against Edge.

The Cenation leader immediately confronted the biggest villain currently in WWE and set his sights on a 17th world championship reign.

Whaaaaaatt! No wayyyy!!



Look WHO's back in money in the bank!!😎 😍



Its #JohnCena 💜

The champ is back 🔥 pic.twitter.com/scvqsYAYqb — AKASH Sheikh (@Rangbazz420) July 19, 2021

