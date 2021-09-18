5 most memorable Mandy Rose moments in WWE

Mandy Rose has been an integral part of WWE programming for a number of years now. It may surprise you to know that she has yet to win any championships so far with the company. Her time will definitely come.

But it is not always winning championships that bring iconic moments. In Mandy's case, she's had WrestleMania moments and reality television escapades. She has grown right in front of the eyes of the WWE Universe.

That being said, let's take a look at five of the most memorable Mandy Rose moments so far in WWE.

#5 Mandy Rose finished second in WWE Tough Enough

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful Shotzi, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville during the Tough Enough tryouts. Shotzi, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville during the Tough Enough tryouts. https://t.co/dASQ4VQ7lT

Mandy Rose's first exposure to the WWE Universe was during the 2015 Tough Enough competition. Tough Enough is a grueling elimination competition, where the winner ultimately earns a WWE contract. The Season in which Rose appeared also featured the likes of Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville.

Rose had quite the run through the show, as she was only once at risk of being eliminated. She was eventually saved by The Miz, who was a judge on the show. Despite having no previous wrestling experience, Mandy went on to finish as runner-up alongside Zamariah "ZZ" Loupe.

. @mandyrosection



// push mandy rose starting off with how wwe knew mandy was the only one carrying tough enough so they had to keep her on the show for every episode #NICKIMINAJ // push mandy rose starting off with how wwe knew mandy was the only one carrying tough enough so they had to keep her on the show for every episode #NICKIMINAJ



// push mandy rose https://t.co/Zt5220nmhP

Despite not winning the competition, she was offered a five-year contract by WWE, which she accepted. She was initially assigned to the NXT brand to develop her work further and hone her craft.

Rose's run during Tough Enough didn't come without criticism. Many suggested that she only entered the competition to earn fame. She responded to those critics on the Chasing Glory podcast with Lilian Garcia:

“For me, it was one of those things where I get it where people can be rough with me because I didn’t come from a professional wrestling background or anything like that, and the way I am perceived sometimes as someone who is just a model and is in here for the fame, and I get that, but I don’t think people get that it isn’t the case. Everything I have achieved in my life I worked very hard for; I didn’t just wake up and say this was handed to me, so it kind of bothered me because I was very sensitive to that, but then I thought, you know what, it’ll be more rewarding for me in the end when I prove to everyone that I can be the person that I want to be," Mandy Rose said (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

For Mandy, this was only the beginning of her incredible journey.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Prem Deshpande