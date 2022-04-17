5 most memorable WWE moments from the RAW after WrestleMania 

One of the most anticipated nights on the annual WWE calendar is the RAW after WrestleMania. Every year following the conclusion of The Show of Shows, WWE puts on a show that is filled with surprises and unpredictable action.

What makes these particular shows even more special is the fact that a lot of fans who have traveled from around the world generate a memorable atmosphere inside the venue. Often compared to a soccer audience, chants and songs are cheerily expressed throughout the night.

With that being said, let's take a look at five of the most memorable moments from RAW after WrestleMania.

#5 The Miz wins the Intercontinental Championship following a distraction from his wife Maryse

The Miz and his wife Maryse embrace after his Intercontinental Championship triumph

At WrestleMania 32 in Dallas, Texas, Zack Ryder captured the WWE Intercontinental Championship in a Ladder Match that also featured then-champion Kevin Owens and The Miz.

The following night on RAW, The A-Lister faced the new champion with the title on the line. However, following a distraction at ringside with Ryder's father, a returning Maryse hopped the barricade and slapped Zack's dad to cause a distraction and allow The A-Lister to add another Intercontinental Championship reign to his list of accolades.

#4 Bobby Lashley makes his long-awaited return to WWE

On February 4, 2008, Bobby Lashley was released from his WWE contract. No explanation was given at the time, as he had quietly disappeared from television the year prior.

Ten years later, "The All Mighty" made a shocking return the night after WrestleMania 34. His return sparked a frenzy amongst fans in attendance, and he immediately interrupted Elias, who was in the ring at the time, laying him out with a steel chair.

#3 Paige debuts and wins the Divas Championship

Paige pinned AJ Lee to become the Divas Champion

The night after WrestleMania 30, then-Divas Champion AJ Lee was interrupted by then-NXT Women's Champion Paige, who was making her first appearance on the main roster.

In shocking fashion, once AJ stated she would put her Divas Title on the line, Paige hit her finisher to capture the championship in front of a joyous WWE Universe.

#2 Dolph Ziggler cashes in his Money in the Bank contract

Dolph Ziggler captured the Money in the Bank briefcase at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view in 2012. The Show Off overcame the likes of Christian and Cody Rhodes to win the Ladder Match.

The night after WrestleMania 29, Ziggler stunned and delighted the WWE Universe by cashing in on then-World Heavyweight Champion Alberto Del Rio and went on to win his first world title in the company.

#1 Brock Lesnar makes a jaw-dropping return

Brock Lesnar after delivering an F5 to John Cena

The night after John Cena was defeated in a "once in a lifetime" encounter against The Rock, The Leader of the Cenation asked The Great One to come down to the ring so he could congratulate him.

Instead, for the first time since 2004, Brock Lesnar made his way out to the ring and proceeded to deliver a devastating F5 to Cena to set up a blockbuster feud between the two.

