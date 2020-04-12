5 Men who should be in the 2020 Money in the Bank match

A talented roster only allows a few stars the opportunity to feature at Money in the Bank.

How many former stars should have another shot at the briefcase?

Who's this year's Mr. Money in the Bank?

The next stop on WWE's PPV road map is Money in the Bank. While it was initially thought to be in jeopardy due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus, it appears as if the WWE is moving forward with the event. They did so with WrestleMania 36, filming the matches in advance before airing them. With audiences still unable to attend public events, the WWE can still go ahead with shows and PPVs as long as they are permitted to do so.

It was announced on SmackDown that qualifying matches for both MITB matches would start next week. Daniel Bryan faces Cesaro while Naomi and Dana Brooke will battle it out for the right to compete in their respective ladder matches. Qualifying matches were not used last year but are a welcome and refreshing return this year.

With Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman both being babyface Champions, it stands to reason that the winner or at least most of the participants will be heels. There will probably be some former winners in the match like every year but there are definitely some new performers that should be in this year's match.

Last year's field included Superstars like Andrade, Ricochet, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Ali, Baron Corbin, Brock Lesnar, and Finn Balor. Someone like Ali deserves to be in the contest again this year after coming so close to winning at last year's event.

He has not been on TV for a while, so despite my wish for him to be in the match, he won't be on this list. Here are five other men who should be in the match this year.

#5 Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens

Outside of McIntyre, Kevin Owens has been one of the top faces on Monday Night RAW. He's consistently stood up to Seth Rollins and his minions and he picked up a huge win over the Monday Night Messiah at WrestleMania 36.

Owens has never won the MITB briefcase but has been in the match before. He has routinely put his body on the line for our entertainment in Hell in a Cell matches and in numerous other ladder matches as well. Remember when he jumped off the 'Mania sign just earlier this month?

I'm guessing that the feud between Rollins and Owens is going to continue and it can do so at MITB. They can either both be in the ladder match or one can cost the other in a qualifying match. It would then lead the other to interfere in the actual MITB match for more revenge. Regardless of which scenario plays out, Owens deserves to be in this year's field.

