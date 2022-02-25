 5 matches Cesaro could have had at WWE WrestleMania 38 

On Thursday, February 25, 2022, news broke that Cesaro had left WWE. The Swiss Superman reportedly let his contract expire after negotiations over a new deal with the company broke down.

The inaugural Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner is now a free agent and will not be subject to the 90-day non-compete clause by virtue of his contract expiring. This means he can show up in any company anytime he wants.

At WrestleMania 37, The Cyborg faced off against Seth Rollins, defeating the Messiah decisively in his first singles match on The Grandest Stage of Them All. This was the beginning of a singles push that culminated in a Universal Title challenge at WrestleMania Backlash.

With WrestleMania 38 less than 40 days away, we were yet to find out what plans were in store for the 7-time tag team champion at the event. Now, one can only wonder what was planned for the former United States Champion.

There are a few superstars without an opponent for the Show of Shows that could have been good options to face him.

Let's explore five matches the King of Swing could have competed in at WrestleMania 38.

#5: Long time frenemy Sheamus was feuding with Cesaro before the latter's WWE exit

Cesaro and Sheamus have been through it all in WWE. The pair started off as rivals, wrestling to a draw in a seven-match series before forming one of the best tag teams in company history, The Bar. Together, the duo won five tag team titles, dominating the division alongside the likes of the Usos and The New Day.

Recently, the Celtic Warrior and his protege Ridge Holland were involved in a feud against the Cyborg and his partner Ricochet. Should the company have decided to give the King of Swing another singles match at the Show of Shows, a showdown against his long-time tag partner and one of his greatest rivals would have been a hard-hitting show stealer.

