5 mistakes Triple H has already made with Bash in Berlin

Bash in Berlin 2024 is on the horizon as the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany, is decked up to host the grand event this Saturday. With it being WWE's next big international premium live event, Chief Content Officer Triple H is leaving no stone unturned to make it an unforgettable show.

Despite his best efforts, a series of missteps has cast a shadow over the impending spectacle. From the booking of the women's division on the match card to the lackluster build of a prominent feud, WWE's creative regime has missed quite a few chances with the upcoming premium live event in Germany.

Let's look at five mistakes Triple H has already made with Bash in Berlin.

#5. Lack of build for Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens

Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens is a match that brewed from their friendship. However, with it being a babyface vs. babyface feud, it remained confined within the realm of their relationship, lacking the fiery intensity typically associated with high-stakes championship matches. Moreover, neither superstar seems to have any passion for the coveted title they would be battling for.

The lack of build for a match of this caliber is undoubtedly one of the biggest mistakes from the Triple H-led regime. Moreover, the Undisputed WWE Championship that is on the line at Bash in Berlin seems to be the one least in the spotlight. The only thing that has kept fans hooked on this bout is whether Owens will turn heel at the spectacle.

Therefore, the lackluster build and the absence of a compelling storyline have hindered its potential. A bout of this magnitude with the world title on the line deserves a rich storyline and escalating tensions, which WWE failed to provide.

#4. Excluding Ilja Dragunov from the match card

The exclusion of Ilja Dragunov from Bash in Berlin is another huge blunder from the Triple H-led regime. A few months ago, there were rumors that Dragunov could compete in a marquee match against Gunther at the inaugural spectacle in Berlin, Germany, as fans have been clamoring to witness this dream bout.

While The Mad Dragon getting a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship might be a far-fetched idea, WWE could have put him on the card for Bash in Berlin in some capacity. This would have helped Ilja Dragunov get the spotlight in front of the WWE Universe in Berlin, the place where he was brought up and started his wrestling career.

Moreover, getting featured on the PLE would have given him much-needed momentum, which could have worked as a springboard in his rise to the main event scene on Monday Night RAW.

#3. The rules of the Strap Match at Bash in Berlin

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will collide in a 'Strap Match' at Bash in Berlin this Saturday. Although a match of this stipulation will add a sheer amount of brutality to it, the rules of this match may not be able to do poetic justice to the high-stakes rivalry between Punk and McIntyre.

A strap match where superstars can win by touching all four turnbuckles in the ring provides a mere way to escape by simply winning rather than putting their opponent down on the mat. Therefore, with a rivalry of this caliber, any of the two superstars grabbing a victory without a pinfall or submission may arguably look blunt.

#2. No title defense for the reigning Women's Champions

Liv Morgan is the current Women's World Champion on RAW, while Nia Jax is the WWE Women's Champion on SmackDown. However, the fact that neither of the women's champions are defending their title at Bash in Berlin seems to be another huge blunder from Triple H.

WWE's decision to feature Morgan in a Mixed Tag Team Match at the upcoming PLE raises eyebrows, implying that The Judgment Day saga is more important to the company than Morgan's highly sought-after title. Meanwhile, Nia Jax's exclusion from a title defense at the spectacle is equally baffling, given her recent surge in momentum.

The absence of the two women's world title defenses at Bash in Berlin arguably diminishes the prestige of their respective championships. This decision raises questions about WWE's priorities and creative direction, leaving fans yearning for more from the women's division.

#1. Repeating the five-match PLE pattern

Bash in Berlin will be WWE's next big international premium live event catering to European fans. With it being a monumental event and WWE boasting a vast roster of superstars, the company had the golden opportunity to book a more extensive card, showcasing a diverse range of matchups and featuring a few more superstars.

However, Triple H's decision to keep only five matches on the card is arguably a huge creative misstep. Limited matches on the card are something not many fans are in favor of since they squander other superstars' opportunities to shine on the grand stage. Therefore, The Game should have avoided keeping Bash in Berlin a five-match PLE, which would have helped other talents share the spotlight.

