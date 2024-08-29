3 reasons why WWE will turn Kevin Owens heel at Bash in Berlin

Kevin Owens will compete in a highly anticipated match at Bash in Berlin, as he will face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Although this marquee match is on the horizon, fans have been wrapped in a premonition. There have been several rumors and speculations that Owens will eventually turn his back on Rhodes at the upcoming spectacle.

The whispers of an impending heel turn have reached a fever pitch after The Prizefighter subtly teased it on SmackDown. The rumors might eventually come true at Bash in Berlin, as his quest for gold may lead to a drastic shift in his character. The company has several reasons to pull the trigger on the much-anticipated transition that fans have been clamoring for.

Let's look at three reasons why WWE will likely turn Kevin Owens heel at Bash in Berlin 2024.

#3. To revitalize his current persona

Kevin Owens has arguably descended from the main event scene over the year, with his character becoming quite stagnant. It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that The Prizefighter has lost the spark that once used to define him. Due to his inconsistent bookings and lackluster storylines on SmackDown, things went downhill for Owens.

Therefore, WWE could turn him heel at Bash in Berlin to revitalize his current persona and give him a fresh start. A change in character could finally reinstate his credibility and re-establish him as a top-tier superstar. It could once again put Kevin Owens in the spotlight, with him bringing back his Prizefighter gimmick that once terrified his opponents.

Moreover, a heel turn could open the doors for several intriguing storylines for the former Universal Champion on SmackDown. Hence, WWE has a good reason to capitalize on this opportunity at the upcoming PLE in Germany.

#2. To establish Kevin Owens' rivalry with Cody Rhodes

Kevin Owens' Bash in Berlin match with Cody Rhodes has brewed from the roots of their friendship rather than emerging from animosity. With it being a babyface vs. babyface feud, its build has been quite feeble, with the company not having many avenues to make it compelling.

Therefore, to catapult this storyline into a whole new dimension, WWE could eventually turn Owens heel at the upcoming spectacle. This will unravel a new layer in this feud and will pave the way for a second encounter between Rhodes and KO at the Bad Blood premium live event.

Things could be much more intriguing this time, with The Prizefighter unleashing his dark side and hellbent on capturing the Undisputed WWE Championship from The American Nightmare.

#1. To open the door for Sami Zayn's arrival in The Bloodline

A major reason why WWE is likely to turn Kevin Owens heel at Bash in Berlin is to set the stage for Sami Zayn's arrival on SmackDown. With The Prizefighter turning heel, the prospect of his involvement in The Bloodline saga will come to an end. His potential heel turn will seemingly keep him entangled in a heated rivalry with Cody Rhodes on SmackDown.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns would be looking to reunite his estranged brothers, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso, to fight Solo Sikoa's faction. With the prospect of Owens or Rhodes' involvement getting closed, this could finally pave the way for Sami Zayn to make his return to SmackDown. His arrival could eventually give rise to the reformation of The OG Bloodline with Reigns and The Usos.

Therefore, Kevin Owens' heel turn could work as a catalyst for the former Intercontinental Champion's return to the blue brand, with it having a domino effect on The Bloodline saga.

