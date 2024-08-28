Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens have been staunch allies since Rhodes returned to WWE. They've lined up to oppose The Bloodline alongside Randy Orton and other stars.

After beating Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam, The American Nightmare wanted to award Owens with a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The Prizefighter initially refused because he didn't deserve it but later accepted when Nick Aldis said Roman Reigns was due a rematch. While an Owens heel turn could happen, it isn't a certainty.

The allies have teased some tension over the last few weeks but have emerged unscathed. Kevin Owens may still re-emerge with his Prizefighter persona in WWE for the next four reasons.

#4. It's been four frustrating years as a good guy

Kevin Owens has been a valiant, never-say-die hero over the last four years. In that time, he's stood up against The Judgment Day, The Bloodline, Logan Paul, and the heel version of Seth Rollins.

He's won tag team gold but has been thwarted in every attempt to win a major title in WWE. His last run with the Universal Championship ended in 2017, marking a seven-year absence. That's a long time between world title wins.

Some stars only get one major run atop the card, and Owens has unfortunately possibly fallen into that category. That fact could be boiling in his mind, especially since he won that title as The Prizefighter.

#3. Making the match official for the Bash in Berlin

Nick Aldis and Cody Rhodes talked Kevin Owens into accepting the match at Bash in Berlin {Image Credit: WWE on X}

Cody Rhodes was adamant that his friend and ally get the next shot at the Undisputed WWE Title. Owens declined because he felt he hadn't done anything lately to earn that opportunity.

After conversing with SmackDown GM Nick Aldis, The American Nightmare convinced Owens to agree to the match. Against his wishes, Rhodes and Aldis passively forced The Prizefighter to fight for a prize.

The gleam of the championship might be why Owens declined the opportunity. He doesn't want to be tempted by the lure of winning gold and what it could do to his mindset. Since they talked him into it, he might revert to his most successful gimmick.

#2. Glimmers of The Prizefighter's past in WWE

When Owens reverted to battling the villains in WWE, he started using Stone Cold Steve Austin's Stunner. It was an homage to a WWE legend and one that popped the crowd every time it was used.

As The Prizefighter, Owens used the pop-up powerbomb to finish off opponents. He would use it from time to time as his finisher but primarily used the Stunner to pick up wins as a good guy.

Over the last few months, he's brought back the Pop-up Powerbomb. It could just be he's adding the move back to his arsenal or bringing it back for more. He also routinely powerbombed opponents onto the edge of the ring apron.

Owens has done that to Austin Theory, Grayson Waller, and others because they've tested his resolve. That act was a staple of Owens' original heel persona as he assaulted faces like Sami Zayn, John Cena, and others with the move.

#1. The potential Bloodline War could bring up past wounds

The past may force Kevin Owens' hands if Sami Zayn returns to a feud he's moved on from {Image Credit: WWE.com}

As Solo Sikoa built his new version of The Bloodline, it became apparent that it would eventually clash with the original version of the group. That would mean Roman Reigns standing alongside The Usos and possibly Sami Zayn.

Even with the heated story, Zayn was able to reconcile with Jey Uso. Jimmy Uso was then excommunicated in the coup and Reigns was usurped as Tribal Chief.

The former Intercontinental Champ may back Jey up if The Bloodlines face off. Owens may have reconciled with Jey Uso, but he shouldn't have to forgive Roman Reigns for how The Bloodline treated him over the last four years.

The Bloodline brutally attacked Owens numerous times, costing him many opportunities to regain a major title. The Prizefighter will not be happy if his best friend returns to the group that tormented them for a year and tested their bond.

