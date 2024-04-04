5 mistakes Triple H must not make at WrestleMania XL

WrestleMania Week is finally here! We're days away from The Show of Shows as the two-evening spectacle takes over Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on April 6 and 7.

Barring last-minute changes and impromptu matches, the card for both evenings has been finalized. The build has been solid and entertaining, with some hardcore fans ranking the prelude as one of the best build-ups they have seen in recent memory.

The excitement level is through the roof, and expectations are super high. Much attention will be directed towards Triple H and the creative team, who will be pulling the strings backstage.

Triple H has been phenomenal as Chief Content Officer and has the opportunity to further his reputation at WrestleMania, which he can easily accomplish by avoiding these five mistakes.

#5. Triple H must book the Six-Pack Ladder match to go on first at WrestleMania XL: Night One

The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor will put their Tag Team Championship up for grabs in a Six-Pack Ladder match. Priest and Balor have a tough task as they prepare for five of WWE's top tandems.

There is genuine excitement heading into the bout. The hilarious R-Truth and his tricky relationship with The Judgment Day has taken center stage. Awesome Truth is the fan favorite to walk out with the tag titles at Mania.

Furthermore, upstart tandems like New Catch Republic, #DIY (still relatively new to the casual WWE fans), and A-Town Down Under will have the opportunity to compete under the bright lights of Mania.

If Triple H wants to kick off Night One on a high, the Six-Pack Ladder match is his safest option. With the plethora of talent involved, it is bound to steal the show, especially if WWE allows it 15-20 minutes and avoids overbooking.

Secondly, the unpredictability of the outcome will force fans to tune in and stay invested. Not to mention, ladder matches have a longstanding reputation for delivering adrenaline shots to the WWE Universe.

WrestleMania 31 and 32 kicked off with Ladder matches, and both encounters over-delivered and had the crowd rocking. Hunter has the opportunity to recreate the same magic at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday.

#4. The Women must take center stage on both evenings of WrestleMania

The lineup lists two Women's matches for WrestleMania Saturday and only one for Sunday. Some would feel that female representation is deficient, but WWE could compensate for the perceived deficit by giving them a good chunk of the spotlight.

Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch is one of the top attractions, and WWE has been slowly building toward the blockbuster match for a long time. The Man and Mami will inevitably steal the show at Mania, and Hunter should facilitate them to the maximum.

Putting the six-woman tag match on the first night was also an understandable decision, with Bayley vs. IYO SKY listed for Sunday. The tag team bout should be built around Jade Cargill, who is set to become a significant player in the division. To add drama, they could have her tease a match with Bianca Belair too.

Bayley vs. IYO SKY has received a ton of praise thus far, and many fans clamored for it to close out Night One. Although that seems unlikely, the match should be given a prominent spot on the card with sufficient time.

DAMAGE CTRL and Bayley's allies will have a key role to play here, increasing drama and tension. But it's The Role Model's time to ascend to the throne, and Triple H should book the perfect coronation.

#3. WWE must avoid becoming too predictable

WrestleMania marks the culmination of the company's top storyline, often presenting the climax of rivalries that have spanned years. Thus, the outcomes matter a lot at The Show of Shows.

Sometimes, the desire to provide a happy ending or create history runs the risk of becoming too predictable. WWE needs to find a way around this dilemma to build intrigue and pique interest.

For example, the build-up to Mania has led fans to believe Cody Rhodes will finally finish his story at WrestleMania: Night Two by defeating Roman Reigns. However, Triple H could cast some bout by throwing in a major curve ball.

The Tribal Chief could announce publicly before his main event with The American Nightmare that he would depart WWE if he were to lose to Rhodes at The Show of Shows. Considering that the company's current setup is almost entirely reliant on Reigns, this would add a massive degree of unpredictability.

Along similar lines, fans are expecting Gunther to retain the Intercontinental Championship, but a few close calls early on in the match could persuade fans otherwise.

#2. The top superstars should have special WrestleMania entrances

Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and The Undertaker were renowned for making grand entries to the ring at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Their entrances alone were enough to keep fans talking and provided for some amazing Mania moments.

However, with all three men gone from the squared circle, the quality of entrances has dipped down, but WWE could remedy the situation come WrestleMania.

Fans have been clamoring for Drew McIntyre to bring back "Broken Dreams" for his World Heavyweight Championship match. The iconic theme song fits well into his current dynamic with CM Punk and Seth Rollins. Add in a few theatrics, and McIntyre could have a major Mania moment before entering the ring.

The Rock has been making "electrifying" entrances as The Final Boss in the last few weeks, and fans can expect an equally enthralling entry on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#1. WWE must have genuine surprises in store for the fans

The beauty of WrestleMania is the surprise element, which tends to give rise to the most memorable moments in pro wrestling. The Hardy Boyz' return in 2017 or Stone Cold Steve Austin's iconic heel turn immediately comes to mind.

The company should aim to do the same this year, and it seems as if they are already preparing to send shockwaves through the wrestling world. The Undertaker, Steve Austin, and John Cena are rumored to feature at Mania.

The RattleSnake staring down The Final Boss will certainly create enormous buzz in the entertainment industry. Taker showing up in his iconic trenchcoat is more than enough to sell out any stadium on any given night.

Cena showing up to seek revenge on Solo Sikoa and standing toe-to-toe with Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline would blow the roof off the joint, too! The opportunities are endless, and it will be interesting to see how they fold out at Mania.

