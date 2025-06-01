5 Mistakes WWE has already made with Money in the Bank

Money in the Bank is one of WWE's most anticipated annual Premium Live Events. Fortunes change for many stars, especially if a winner of the case cashes in on the same night.

Drew McIntyre bucked the trend last year when he won and tried to cash in on Damian Priest at the event. However, CM Punk thwarted his attempt. Winners of the women's Money in the Bank match have cashed in on the same night three times.

With a big tag team match featuring John Cena and Logan Paul against Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes, both champions could be targeted. While the excitement for this year's event is high, WWE has still made the next five mistakes with Money in the Bank.

#5. Difficulty qualifying with two events on the same weekend

WWE announced Worlds Collide, an NXT/AAA-themed event taking place the same day as Money in the Bank. This meant that many Lucha stars on RAW and SmackDown would be stretched between both shows.

Luckily, Penta qualified for Money in the Bank, but Rey Fenix did not. Chad Gable is set to face Vikingo at Worlds Collide, and his feud with Vikingo factored into his qualifier.

If there had been a gap of even a week, Fenix could have also been involved. He's one of the most exciting stars on SmackDown, and both events are taking place in Los Angeles, where he's hugely popular.

#4. The pairings in certain qualifiers hurt stars

Certain Triple Threat pairings felt like lose-lose situations. Seth Rollins' win afforded him another title shot while also staining Finn Balor's record with yet another pinfall defeat. He has been pinned so many times lately that he's entering Miz territory.

Sami Zayn could have used the win more than either of the other two, given his quest to finally capture a World title. On SmackDown, Charlotte Flair, Zelina Vega, and Giulia competed for a spot in the women's match.

The Queen doesn't need another title opportunity, yet she was placed in the qualifier. Giulia was making her official SmackDown debut and shouldn't have lost.

Vega is the Women's US Champion, and pinning her in the match further deteriorates that title's credibility. Had Flair been pinned, it would have helped everyone. Losing creates an angle of self-doubt and a reason to listen more to Alexa Bliss.

#3. Three events in 40 days, with matches announced during the final week

Another huge issue with scheduling in 2025 has been the overload of certain months and weekends with events. Having one main-roster PLE and an NXT event every so often is fine.

Following WrestleMania, however, three big events were booked in 40 days. NXT also had its Battleground show the same weekend as Saturday Night's Main Event.

This has stopped feuds from having enough room to breathe, while also keeping the fans invested. WWE added Zelina Vega vs. Chelsea Green to SNME at the last minute. It felt like a throwaway addition since they battled each other for months.

#2. Chad Gable and El Grande Americano involved in qualifiers

Chad Gable was unable to overcome Penta and Dragon Lee to qualify for the Money in the Bank match. (Image Credit: WWE.com)

Title opportunities are hard to come by for most WWE stars. Unless they are favored backstage, are undeniable, or come from a famous wrestling family, most performers get one or maybe two chances at a major title.

Chad Gable has yet to win singles gold in WWE but was in two of RAW's three qualifiers. He failed to advance as Gable, but now gets another shot to do so as El Grande Americano. Gable is already scheduled to face Vikingo at Worlds Collide.

He'll be joined by CM Punk and AJ Styles. The third spot should have gone to Karrion Kross, Otis, Rusev, or Austin Theory. Rusev deserves more than squashing Akira Tozawa, and Kross has grown in popularity due to his grassroots work and attention to the craft.

#1. Seth Rollins' involvement in the 2025 Money in the Bank match

Seth Rollins has held major titles throughout his WWE career, so he's in the title picture at some point every year.

He's similar to Roman Reigns, John Cena, and Charlotte Flair, meaning that his spot in the company gives him more opportunities to win gold. Sami Zayn has never won a major title in WWE, while Finn Balor had a one-day reign as Universal Champion.

Although Rollins may be positioned as the new top heel on RAW, he has already had a title shot. Balor or Zayn would have benefitted more from capturing the Money in the Bank case, as both men have faced more losses lately.

Even putting Bron Breakker in the match in his place would have been more exciting due to his potential, especially since he's the future of the business.

