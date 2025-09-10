5 Mistakes WWE has already made with Wrestlepalooza

WWE presents the first-ever Wrestlepalooza PLE on Saturday, September 20. Emanating from Indianapolis, the show will feature a main event clash between John Cena and Brock Lesnar.Lesnar challenged the 17-time champ to a match at the show after attacking him last week on SmackDown. Stephanie Vaquer finally gets the title shot she earned all the way back at Evolution 2 in July.AJ Lee returned to WWE last week on SmackDown after a decade, and will team with real-life husband CM Punk against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins.With less than two weeks to build up to the show, WWE has made the following five mistakes with Wrestlepalooza.#5. Likely excluding many important WWE names from the showUnless Dominik Mysterio is booked to defend the Intercontinental Championship, it may mean some intriguing opponents are left off the card. LA Knight may appear in some capacity, but probably won't be booked.The same goes for Penta, especially after losing to Rusev on RAW. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria are still finding themselves after SummerSlam. Rhea Ripley may not be used, but will be heavily featured at the next PLE, Crown Jewel: Perth.Will Jacob Fatu and Drew McIntyre factor into plans in some way? Cody Rhodes has been out after SummerSlam, so will he be back for revenge before the event?#4. Rushing the switch to ESPN as the streaming platformAlong with announcing the first-ever Wrestlepalooza for the same weekend as AEW All Out, news broke that the show would also be the first WWE PLE to stream on ESPN as its new home.International fans won't be affected as they'll be able to watch it on Netflix. For fans in the United States, however, it just jumbles the viewing experience up yet again. Some watch Peacock, the home of WWE for the last few years.Jumping the gun and speeding up the move to ESPN forces fans who may already have too many streaming services to make a decision. Will they shell out more money to keep watching their beloved WWE?Was Clash in Paris the last live PLE they'll watch? The move was initially slated for January 2026, but moving things up four months in advance isn't exactly best for fans.#3. Another Bronson Reed/Bron Breakker tag team match View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBron Breakker and Bronson Reed have teamed together on RAW or at a PLE four times. If not, they trade facing the same opponents each week. While it's fine to keep them busy and visible on Monday Nights, it's nothing new.Shouldn't they be going after tag team gold? The duo predictably lost to Jey Uso and Roman Reigns at SummerSlam but will oppose the Usos at Wrestlepalooza.Bookers need to come up with a stipulation match or something different for Breakker and Reed instead of recycling the same tactics used in every feud.#2. Little use of Stephanie Vaquer on screen ahead of WrestlepaloozaStephanie Vaquer is popular with the WWE Universe, but officials failed to capitalize on that after she earned a title shot at Evolution 2. Naomi's pregnancy announcement shifted plans.That still wasn't a valid excuse as to why the former NXT double champ wasn't used weekly on RAW. Even after Adam Pearce announced she'd face IYO SKY at Wrestlepalooza, La Primera briefly appeared in a few backstage segments.She hasn't appeared on RAW in nearly a month and &quot;missed&quot; the planned Wrestlepalooza contract signing on the latest RAW. However, she showed up the next night on NXT ahead of next week's &quot;Homecoming&quot; special.#1. Minimal title contestsWith a week and a half left until Wrestlepalooza, only the SKY vs. Vaquer match will be for a title. The other three bouts include Brock Lesnar's first match in two years and a pair of tag team contests.It's great to see AJ Lee return and compete. Since this will be the first such Wrestlepalooza, however, officials should try to add a few stipulation matches.The Jey Uso/Vision angle has been going on since after WrestleMania and has become repetitive. Not having one of the major men's titles on the card is odd, but Cody could still return in time to make his first defense.The Judgment Day could defend their titles, or Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill could be saved for the show. Every PLE should have at least two title contests.