5 mistakes WWE should avoid after Crown Jewel - Roman Reigns' next challenger, Superstars exchange belts

With Crown Jewel done and dusted, WWE's new season is about to begin. The rosters formulated via the draft will now go into effect, leading to some exciting possibilities for RAW and SmackDown.

While there is a lot of excitement in the air, WWE could very quickly squander it through some uninspiring decisions which involve the future of the main event scenes on RAW and SmackDown, as well as a pretty intriguing title situation.

Some of them are more important than others, based on WWE's future and priorities. Either way, avoiding all of these would make RAW and SmackDown a better place heading into 2022.

Here are five mistakes WWE should avoid making following Crown Jewel.

#5 Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair swapping their WWE Women's Titles

Becky Lynch retained the SmackDown Women's Championship at Crown Jewel, defeating Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair in an excellent triple threat match. She will officially be on RAW with the blue brand's belt. Meanwhile, RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair is headed to the Blue Brand.

WWE has a situation on its hands - one that must have a proper payoff. The last time two Champions switched brands via the WWE Draft, New Day and The Street Profits exchanged their titles. This should not repeat between Lynch and Flair.

It would be too lazy for the two horsewomen to swap belts. Instead, they could face off in a 'Winner Takes All' match at Survivor Series. The Man would likely win that, becoming Becky Two Belts yet again. She can then appear on RAW and SmackDown, giving both brands a dose of Big Time Becks.

Alternatively, this could be a unification match which leads to the retirement of WWE using brands to classify the Women's Titles. Becky Lynch could become the undisputed WWE Women's Champion on RAW, while SmackDown receives a new title - possibly the Women's Universal Championship.

