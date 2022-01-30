5 Mistakes WWE made at the 2022 Royal Rumble

WWE is now officially on the Road To WrestleMania following The Royal Rumble and it is now clear that Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar will be part of main event matches in April.

Last night's show saw Bobby Lashley win the WWE Championship just months after dropping it to Big E in 2021.

That was the only title change of the night since Roman Reigns was able to keep hold of his title despite losing the match to Seth Rollins, whilst Becky Lynch defeated Doudrop. The only other match on the card saw Beth Phoenix and Edge emerge victorious against The Miz and Maryse in their mixed tag match encounter.

The men and women's Royal Rumble matches were littered with surprise entrants, WWE Hall of Famers and legends, but in the end, there were two winners who will now be looking to challenge the champions at WrestleMania.

Whilst the show came together quite well in the end, there were several mistakes that the company made, which will probably now be overlooked.

#5. Why was there no kickoff show match on the card at The Royal Rumble?

The Royal Rumble has been an annual event for more than three decades. Over the past few years, the company has unveiled a kickoff show to all of its Premium Live Events.

Last night there was a shorter one-hour kick-off show when the usual two-hour show has become custom for WWE's "big four" events.

Not only that, but there was no match when the company clearly had several superstars who could have been added to the show if needed.

Finn Balor and Cesaro were obvious misses in the Men's Rumble. NXT Superstars have been wrestling dark matches on SmackDown and RAW for weeks, so they could have easily been added to the show as well.

Instead, Balor, Cesaro and many other names missed the opportunity to be part of the show and the WWE Universe was reduced to watching buildup packages for an hour instead of being treated to a live match.

