5 Mistakes WWE made at Elimination Chamber 2021

WWE's second pay-per-view of 2021, Elimination Chamber, is now in the rear-view mirror and two new Champions have already emerged. Whilst last night's show was a short but sweet affair, the big news coming out of the event is that the first match for WrestleMania 37 is official.

Edge chose Roman Reigns as his opponent at Raymond James Stadium in April, whilst The Miz and Riddle almost guaranteed that they would be part of the show when they were able to lift the WWE and United States Championships respectively.

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler retained their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against the team of Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks, whilst Roman Reigns had the easiest night of all when he defended his title against Daniel Bryan.

Bryan had already overcome the odds of the Elimination Chamber and was barely able to stand when Reigns came out ready to compete. This was the same story for Drew McIntyre who overcame the odds of the Elimination Chamber, before being attacked by Bobby Lashley. He then endured a cash-in from The Miz.

It was another stacked night of WWE entertainment, but there were several mistakes that WWE made throughout Elimination Chamber.

#5. What was Reginald doing when he interfered in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match at Elimination Chamber?

This past week on SmackDown, Reginald appeared to be switching sides when he was able to help Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair earn a shot at the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Carmella later told Reginald that he needed to make things right, and the star later went on to interfere in the match last night at Elimination Chamber. Before Reginald made his way down to ringside, Banks had the Bank Statement locked in and could have been en route to victory.

Reginald then looked to hand Banks the bottle of wine to use as a weapon and the distraction allowed Nia Jax to take advantage and pin The Boss.

There were many options that WWE had here, especially since Jax and Baszler are feuding with Lana and Naomi over on RAW as well as Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai on NXT. Either of these teams could have been the reason for the match to end in the same way, but instead WWE decided that Reginald was the best option.