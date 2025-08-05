  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • 5 Mistakes WWE Made on RAW After SummerSlam

5 Mistakes WWE Made on RAW After SummerSlam

By Matthew Serocki
Published Aug 05, 2025 05:45 GMT
Seth Rollins stood tall on RAW after SummerSlam. (Image Credit: WWE on X).
Seth Rollins stood tall on RAW after SummerSlam. (Image Credit: WWE on X).

Seth Rollins opened the RAW after SummerSlam the same way he ended Night One - smiling with his group and the World Heavyweight Championship. The Visionary opened the show on the heels of the second title heist of his WWE career.

Ad

Becky Lynch found a new challenger in Nikki Bella, while Dominik Mysterio was helped not by one El Grande Americano, but by three masked individuals when facing Dragon Lee.

Gunther was announced as being out indefinitely after suffering facial injuries in his match with CM Punk. WWE made the following five mistakes on the RAW after SummerSlam.

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

#5. No returns or debuts on RAW

One staple of RAW after big shows like the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, or SummerSlam used to be big returns or debuts.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Brock Lesnar returned the night after WrestleMania in 2012 to attack John Cena. This time, his return came at the PLE instead.

RAW came and went without any big names popping back up or any NXT stars debuting. Ricky Saints could have debuted to tip the odds in Seth Rollins' favor. A female NXT performer could have made the jump.

#4. The same booking used to write Roman Reigns off TV again

Ad

Roman Reigns comes and goes as much as the moon shifts phases. It's been his mode of operation for the last five years, agreeing to part-time status in the middle of his four-year reign as Universal Champion.

While it's less of a problem now that he isn't champion, it's still a repetitive booking strategy. He loses a big match at WrestleMania, so he either doesn't show up for months or is written off via an attack on the ensuing RAW.

Ad

This happened after WrestleMania 41 and again right after SummerSlam. Even in the build to SummerSlam, he'd come out and neutralize Reed and Breakker.

This time was only different because Rollins was back. Casual fans probably don't care as much because they'll cheer for anyone, as evidenced by Seth Rollins' promo. Writers still need to come up with some different ideas.

#3. Mirror image matches on RAW and at SummerSlam

youtube-cover
Ad

If bookers are going to run a rematch of a PLE match on RAW, there needs to be some different moves and pacing. Add a different layer, or have the opposite star come in off the hot tag.

That was far from the case when new WWE Women's Tag Champs Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair defended the titles against former champions Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.

The match played out exactly the same, except for the brief moment of miscommunication where Bliss accidentally hit Flair. The Queen came in off the hot tag, hit the same moves (crossbody off the top, fallaway slam, and moonsault), but didn't tag Bliss in. The ref had to yell out the spot to tag in Bliss.

Ad

#2. Jey Uso doesn't appear or save Reigns

Jey Uso and Roman Reigns picked up a big win over Reed and Breakker to open SummerSlam weekend. Neither star was hurt in the match, but Jey Uso was the only person who didn't show up on RAW.

It's been the cycle between the two sides - Roman comes out but is eventually saved by Jey. Jey will come out and be saved by Roman. Who stands tall changes from week to week.

Ad

This time, despite winning his match, only Roman came out after Rollins. When The Tribal Chief fell, The YEET Master was nowhere to be found. What was all that talk about family for?

#1. LA Knight should face Rollins at a PLE, not on RAW

youtube-cover
Ad

While it was great to see LA Knight back on TV after missing SummerSlam, it felt like a throwaway since he was Seth Rollins' first challenger as the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Rollins' group had attacked The Megastar several times before Saturday Night's Main Event, explaining his brief hiatus from the ring. Regardless of the opponent, he wasn't losing the title two days after cashing in at SummerSlam.

Despite his popularity, Knight should have already won a World title like Jey Uso. Having him as the first opponent of a new champ means that the trend of never winning a major title continued.

The pairing was all set up for CM Punk's interference and writing Roman Reigns off TV again. It should have come down the line at a PLE, not on RAW.

About the author
Matthew Serocki

Matthew Serocki

Matt Serocki is a sports journalist from outside of Boston, Massachusetts who has written about sports for a local newspaper, the MetroWest Daily News.

Matt has written about professional wrestling for the past year but has been writing lyrics, short stories and novels in his spare time. He writes around 30-50 articles per month.

During his time on writing for Sportskeeda, Matt has written about a variety of topics including the history of the business as well as about the current stars and product. He follows numerous promotions like the WWE, AEW, ROH, MLW, NJPW, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW.

Studied Communications with a focus on writing at Framingham State University from 2000-2004.

Know More

Why did so many fans hate the Hulkster? Check now!

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications