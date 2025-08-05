5 Mistakes WWE Made on RAW After SummerSlam

Seth Rollins opened the RAW after SummerSlam the same way he ended Night One - smiling with his group and the World Heavyweight Championship. The Visionary opened the show on the heels of the second title heist of his WWE career.Becky Lynch found a new challenger in Nikki Bella, while Dominik Mysterio was helped not by one El Grande Americano, but by three masked individuals when facing Dragon Lee.Gunther was announced as being out indefinitely after suffering facial injuries in his match with CM Punk. WWE made the following five mistakes on the RAW after SummerSlam.#5. No returns or debuts on RAWOne staple of RAW after big shows like the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, or SummerSlam used to be big returns or debuts.Brock Lesnar returned the night after WrestleMania in 2012 to attack John Cena. This time, his return came at the PLE instead.RAW came and went without any big names popping back up or any NXT stars debuting. Ricky Saints could have debuted to tip the odds in Seth Rollins' favor. A female NXT performer could have made the jump.#4. The same booking used to write Roman Reigns off TV again View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRoman Reigns comes and goes as much as the moon shifts phases. It's been his mode of operation for the last five years, agreeing to part-time status in the middle of his four-year reign as Universal Champion.While it's less of a problem now that he isn't champion, it's still a repetitive booking strategy. He loses a big match at WrestleMania, so he either doesn't show up for months or is written off via an attack on the ensuing RAW.This happened after WrestleMania 41 and again right after SummerSlam. Even in the build to SummerSlam, he'd come out and neutralize Reed and Breakker.This time was only different because Rollins was back. Casual fans probably don't care as much because they'll cheer for anyone, as evidenced by Seth Rollins' promo. Writers still need to come up with some different ideas.#3. Mirror image matches on RAW and at SummerSlamIf bookers are going to run a rematch of a PLE match on RAW, there needs to be some different moves and pacing. Add a different layer, or have the opposite star come in off the hot tag.That was far from the case when new WWE Women's Tag Champs Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair defended the titles against former champions Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.The match played out exactly the same, except for the brief moment of miscommunication where Bliss accidentally hit Flair. The Queen came in off the hot tag, hit the same moves (crossbody off the top, fallaway slam, and moonsault), but didn't tag Bliss in. The ref had to yell out the spot to tag in Bliss.#2. Jey Uso doesn't appear or save ReignsJey Uso and Roman Reigns picked up a big win over Reed and Breakker to open SummerSlam weekend. Neither star was hurt in the match, but Jey Uso was the only person who didn't show up on RAW.It's been the cycle between the two sides - Roman comes out but is eventually saved by Jey. Jey will come out and be saved by Roman. Who stands tall changes from week to week.This time, despite winning his match, only Roman came out after Rollins. When The Tribal Chief fell, The YEET Master was nowhere to be found. What was all that talk about family for?#1. LA Knight should face Rollins at a PLE, not on RAWWhile it was great to see LA Knight back on TV after missing SummerSlam, it felt like a throwaway since he was Seth Rollins' first challenger as the new World Heavyweight Champion.Rollins' group had attacked The Megastar several times before Saturday Night's Main Event, explaining his brief hiatus from the ring. Regardless of the opponent, he wasn't losing the title two days after cashing in at SummerSlam.Despite his popularity, Knight should have already won a World title like Jey Uso. Having him as the first opponent of a new champ means that the trend of never winning a major title continued.The pairing was all set up for CM Punk's interference and writing Roman Reigns off TV again. It should have come down the line at a PLE, not on RAW.