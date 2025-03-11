5 Mistakes WWE made on RAW (March 10, 2025)

WWE hyped up the history of cage matches at Madison Square Garden ahead of RAW's main event match, pitting Seth Rollins against CM Punk. As he didn't return at Elimination Chamber, the possibility of Roman Reigns crashing the main event was strong.

Throughout the night, Michael Cole brought up historic cage matches from past events in the famed arena, including efforts from Randy Savage and Jimmy Snuka.

While that holds great meaning to wrestling and WWE, this episode needed to make up for a lackluster episode of SmackDown. IYO SKY stood up to disrespectful bullying from Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair.

Reigns indeed showed up after his last appearance in the Royal Rumble match. Outside of those noteworthy moments, it didn't meet that challenge. Having only four matches didn't help. WWE made the next five mistakes on the latest RAW.

#5. The same story with Gunther and Jey Uso

With almost two months between the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 41, WWE has plenty of programming to fill.

Since they chose to have Jey Uso challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight title, it means fans have read the same chapter of the book over and over. Bookers are sticking with the narrative that Jey can't beat The Ring General.

He got the better of Gunther a few weeks ago. However, WWE booked the same confrontation, ending with the Champ choking Jey out for the second week in a row on RAW.

Both men are limited on the mic, so officials need to find better ways to weave different stories from week to week.

#4. Forgoing wrestling for promo material and featuring celebs

This has been an ongoing issue ever since WWE moved RAW to Netflix. When they used to hype a show's premiere on the USA Network, RAW would feature one or two actors involved in the show.

However, on Netflix, this is becoming a growing issue each week. This week's RAW featured at least 10 random rappers, celebrities, and other athletes. They showcased a female boxer, some C-level actors, and Macaulay Culkin of Home Alone fame.

Some were from scripted Netflix shows, reality shows, and other random walks of life. Michael Cole and Pat McAfee acted as if they were friends with most of them.

The New York crowd cheered for about a quarter of those promoted. All that time could have gone to another match since RAW had only four.

#3. Cody Rhodes fills time on RAW

WWE RAW had SmackDown star Cody Rhodes show up again to address John Cena and his partnership with The Rock. Since Cena didn't appear, The American Nightmare addressed the New York faithful.

Rhodes mentioned something Cena said on social media before claiming he didn't have any more respect for the business or the history of Madison Square Garden.

It felt unnecessary, especially since he was one of three stars from the blue brand to appear on RAW. Bianca Belair showed up and got slapped for pie-facing IYO SKY. Roman Reigns crashed the main event. The wildcard rule or transfer window must still be in play.

#2. Why is Raquel Rodriguez going for the Women's Intercontinental title?

With such a talented roster up and down from the main roster to NXT, RAW saw Women's Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez facing Bayley. The winner became the top contender for Lyra Valkyria's Intercontinental title by default.

Since she's already a tag champ, why isn't another star getting the opportunity? Wanting more fits in with their heel characters. However, Liv and Raquel won gold a week before the Elimination Chamber and should be defending those titles.

Instead, WWE is piling on by featuring the same women in multiple angles, as if it's still WarGames. Where are Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler? Couldn't Roxanne Perez be woven into something since she's appeared since the Royal Rumble?

#1. Bron Breakker gets scraps compared to The Judgment Day

After last week's beatdown and confrontation with The Judgment Day, it would have made sense for Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker to appear looking for vengeance.

Instead of featuring one of its top champs, the group with no male titleholders received two segments on the show. In a backstage segment, Dominik Mysterio revealed that he got Finn Balor a shot at Breakker next week in Brussels, Belgium.

That was in addition to Rodriguez's win over Bayley. By losing to Rodriguez, Bayley is without a direction for WrestleMania 41. Why is it so hard to feature Breakker, a future World Champion, consistently? It feels as if he may suffer the same fate Shinsuke Nakamura met on last week's SmackDown.

