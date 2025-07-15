5 Mistakes WWE made on RAW after Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE had a busy weekend with Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution 2025, and the following RAW built on many of the weekend's issues.

Gunther found out he'll be facing CM Punk at SummerSlam. Both IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley will face the new Women's World Champion Naomi at the two-night event.

Paul Heyman didn't provide an injury update for Seth Rollins, only claiming he technically had until next June to use his Money in the Bank contract.

While some big angles kicked off, WWE made the next five mistakes on the RAW after Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution.

#5. Rematches for some, not for everyone

The New Day tried to get a rematch with The Judgment Day after losing the World Tag Team Titles last week. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce denied their request but said that all RAW teams would have a chance next week.

Shortly afterward, Sheamus confronted Rusev and told him that Pearce granted his request for a rematch. The New Day's feud involved titles, but they were not granted by the GM.

The rules about who gets rematches and who doesn't need to be more clearly defined. Champions should have more reasons to get a rematch after losing a title.

#4. Jey Uso needs an encore of his entrance mid-match

Bron Breakker started and ended the gauntlet match on RAW to determine Gunther's opponent at SummerSlam. Jey was the third star Breakker faced. He took his time getting to the ring but quickly hit his rival with a Suicide Dive.

Jey got back in the ring and made the gesture for an encore of his entrance theme, and his music hit. Doing that during the middle of a match, and the main event no less, felt a bit shallow and arrogant since Breakker had fought two prior opponents.

If bookers wanted him to get a full entrance, he could have started the match instead of Penta. It just seemed like a pandering moment so that the crowd could "Yeet" along.

#3. Blowing a potential SummerSlam match on RAW

Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez retained the WWE Women's Tag Championship in their first official match as a duo at Evolution. They overcame The Kabuki Warriors, Sol Ruca and Zaria, and SmackDown's tandem of Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair.

While it's likely that The Judgment Day vs. Bliss and Flair is the match for the two-night event, they didn't need to eliminate The Kabuki Warriors the day after Evolution, essentially.

They'd be just as worthy a challenger as Bliss and The Queen, and they've actually feuded with the faction more than the SmackDown stars.

If bookers make it a Triple Threat match, that's fine. It felt like officials were getting the former Champions out of the way to book a match against Flair and Bliss.

#2. So, is the WWE brand split gone?

WWE always boasts that RAW, SmackDown, and NXT are three distinct and separate brands with their own rosters. However, judging by the last two months, the brand split is either dead or loosely followed to fit booking needs.

The Women's Tag Titles are the only championships to span brands, so it makes sense for female duos to switch shows for a title feud. The latest RAW featured Chelsea Green, LA Knight, and Roman Reigns.

All three are SmackDown stars, yet they all appeared. Green could have battled Nikki Bella on Friday. Commentators could have simply mentioned that Knight moved to RAW after he feuded with Seth Rollins.

WWE puts Reigns everywhere except NXT. All they need to do is mention that moves are permanent or stick to using stars on their respective brands.

#1. Bronson Reed's usage in RAW's main event segment

The rules of the Gauntlet Match stated that it could only be determined by pinfall or submission. If that was the case, then why didn't Bronson Reed come out to attack Penta and Knight, since there were no rules?

That act would have built more heat for Breakker since he began the match. Instead, the massive Aussie only chose to attack Jey Uso, leading to his elimination.

It will be explained that they have a personal feud and that it was to help set up Roman Reigns' return.

However, Reed is supposed to be a monster, but he was taken out rather easily by the returning Reigns. Monsters need some mystique, even against the top heroes.

