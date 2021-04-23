5 mistakes WWE made with recently released superstars 

Yearly releases seem to be a new trend in the WWE. After WrestleMania 36, the company released more than 20 wrestlers. Some of those names included Kurt Angle, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Rusev, and long-time referee Mike Chioda.

This calendar year, WWE has released more than a dozen superstars so far. Andrade, The Big Show, Steve Cutler, and Lars Sullivan were all released before WrestleMania, while 10 other superstars had to leave the company after The Show of Shows. Some of the names on the post-WrestleMania list have surprised everyone.

The superstars who were released from WWE after WrestleMania are listed below:

Samoa Joe Billie Kay Peyton Royce Bo Dallas Kalisto Mickie James Chelsea Green Tucker Wesley Blake Mojo Rawley

Many of these names were fan favorites in WWE.

Sometimes, underutilizing the talents of deserving stars and poor creative direction decreases fan interest. Here are five mistakes WWE made with some of these recently released superstars.

#5 Chelsea Green did not receive another shot on the WWE main roster

Chelsea Green was initially associated with WWE between 2014-2015. Before coming to NXT, she took part in the reality show, Tough Enough, and also played a role in a small segment on Monday Night RAW.

Green has been very unlucky with injuries since joining WWE. During her first in-ring match on NXT television in March 2019, she suffered a broken wrist.

December 2019 to January 2020 was a decent period of time for Green. She competed in a match against Charlotte Flair on RAW, signed with the Robert Stone brand on NXT, and also competed in the 2020 women's Royal Rumble match.

Later that year, in November 2020, Green made her debut on Friday Night Smackdown. She was a last-minute addition in a fatal four-way fight against Liv Morgan, Natalya, and Tamina to earn a spot on the women's Survivor Series team.

Bad luck struck again as she injured her wrist during the match. Since then, Green has been out of action. In November, Green signed a new deal with WWE, which is why the news of her release from the company in April came as a surprise.

Throughout her erratic WWE stint, Chelsea Green never got to live up to her best potential on the main roster.

Her track record with injuries surely gives one a little heartache, but she has excellent in-ring talent. If WWE had been a little patient with her, she would have definitely become an integral part of the women's division.

