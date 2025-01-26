5 mistakes WWE made at Saturday Night's Main Event 2025

With a week to go before the Royal Rumble, WWE presented the second edition of the revamped Saturday Night's Main Event. Rhea Ripley opened the show by beating Nia Jax again. Bron Breakker stomped on Sheamus' dreams of winning the Intercontinental Championship.

Things got heated in the contract signing between Cody Rhodes, Shawn Michaels, and Kevin Owens.

In the main event, Gunther retained the World Heavyweight title over Jey Uso. However, WWE made these five mistakes at Saturday Night's Main Event 2025.

#5. Booking the show a week before the Royal Rumble

One big issue with the second edition of Saturday Night's Main Event is the timing of the show. The offering from San Antonio took place exactly one week ahead of the 2025 Royal Rumble.

That meant the matches were hastily booked over the last two weeks just to fill the card. It also meant the possibility of any titles changing hands was extremely low. The second Saturday Night's Main Event should have been after the Rumble.

The Elimination Chamber takes place on March 1, so booking it after the Rumble or even between the Chamber and WrestleMania 41 (it takes place on April 19) would have been better planning.

Stars who had issues during the battle royals could have had one-off matches. Ripley could have beaten Jax again there instead, or even at the actual Rumble PLE.

#4. Cody Rhodes tries to forget history again

Unlike on SmackDown, Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens had equal mic time during their contract segment. Owens addressed the "Kevin Owens would take the easy route 10 times out of 10" comment Rhodes made on SmackDown.

The Prizefighter reminded his former friend that he could have taken advantage of Rhodes' knee injury at Bash in Berlin but did not because of their friendship. Owens also reminded Cody that he left WWE when things got tough.

The Undisputed Champ said he didn't care about the past, which is exactly Owens' point. Things that happened to him in the past have driven his current actions.

For a guy who's supposed to be a great friend and top hero, he's not willing to hear out a friend or remember that the past leads to the future. Winning a title doesn't erase all the bad stuff people endured.

#3. Bashing expectations at Saturday Night's Main Event

One thing the WWE did great under Vince McMahon was unleash surprise appearances. Whether in the Royal Rumble or the RAW after WrestleMania, fans often witnessed huge returns or debuts.

While things are better for the most part under Triple H, creating surprises is a huge problem. Outside of Jacob Fatu's debut, The Game has missed way too many opportunities for big returns.

Both editions of Saturday Night's Main Event have resorted to showcasing celebrities and legends rather than exciting or unexpected moments.

Randy Orton could have popped up during the contract signing to pick a side. Wouldn't blasting Michaels with an RKO be a lasting memory? Goldberg could have shown up after Gunther beat Jey Uso in the main event.

#2. HBK gets the upper hand on Kevin Owens with Superkick

Kevin Owens may not be the real WWE Champion, but his words before stealing the winged title were real. Everyone instantly forgave Roman Reigns despite four years of torment. Anyone who still has an issue with the OTC is called delusional or a hypocrite by Rhodes and commentators.

Things were going to get physical; it was just a matter of who had the upper hand. When the dust settled, it was Shawn Michaels and not someone involved in the Royal Rumble title match.

Owens went for a punch on Cody and HBK then pushed him away. Since he initiated that contact, The Prizefighter almost hit the Hall-of-Famer with a piledriver. Instead, HBK sent Owens packing after a Sweet Chin Music.

It's bad enough that the most valiant person in WWE doesn't consider a friend's feelings, nor do the 'unbiased journalists.' Having the retired legend look stronger than a full-time star was a huge misstep.

#1. A brutal attack backfires

It's no secret that Jacob Fatu is a special talent and the standout of Solo Sikoa's Bloodline. WWE has tried to make The Samoan Werewolf more unhinged and vicious without Sikoa holding the leash.

It worked on SmackDown but had the opposite effect at Saturday Night's Main Event. After the referee called the match and gave Strowman the win by disqualification, Fatu proceeded to hit a moonsault.

The crowd actually chanted "one more time" and Fatu obliged. He hit a third moonsault before finally leaving.

Fans chanted his name as he left the ringside area with Tama Tonga. If WWE was trying to position Fatu as a huge heel, it backfired at Saturday Night's Main Event.

